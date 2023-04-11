City of Tshwane on high alert amid rising cholera cases

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo

The City of Tshwane has implemented several measures to mitigate the spread of cholera, amid rising cases in Gauteng.

On 29 March, the health department confirmed three new cases detected in Diepsloot and Katlehong, after baptism ceremonies at the Jukskei River and Klip River.

The department has explained that cholera is an intestinal bacterial infection spread through drinking contaminated water or consuming contaminated food.

Symptoms

The disease’s symptoms include severe diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, cramps and dehydration usually appear within two or three days of exposure to the bacteria.

Not all people who are infected develop symptoms.

Measures

“The Municipal Health Services Section of the Health Department undertakes water sampling once a month from water sources such as streams, rivers and dams across all seven regions. To date, all samples taken in Tshwane have tested negative for cholera.

“City of Tshwane healthcare providers remain alert to suspect cholera in cases where patients have severe watery diarrhoea,” read a statement from the City.

The department said it is offering pamphlets at health facilities to promote awareness.

Treatable

According to the department, if detected early, cholera is highly treatable through oral or intravenous hydration as well as antibiotics for severely ill patients.

There are several ways to guard against cholera infections. It is important to maintain good hand hygiene before eating, preparing food and after going to the toilet or changing nappies. Food must be cooked thoroughly. Fruit and vegetables should be washed with safe, clean water.

Communities are encouraged not to drink from or swim in rivers, streams, or dams as water from infected areas may spill into Tshwane.

The total number of cholera cases in Gauteng to 11, with one death confirmed.

