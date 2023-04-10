Stage 5 load shedding on the cards as Tshwane remains in darkness due to pylons collapse

By Faizel Patel

Following minimal blackouts over the Easter long weekend, Stage 5 load shedding is set to return later this week due to capacity constraints.

Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 3 load shedding from 5pm on Monday.

Stage 3 load shedding will continue until 4pm on Tuesday, with stage 5 then expected to kick in.

“Thereafter, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday followed by stage 3 load shedding until 4pm,” Eskom’s statement read.

Breakdowns

According to the power utility, the unplanned breakdowns currently stood at 14 940 megawatts (MW), while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has increased to 7 215MW.

“Over the past 24 hours a generation unit was returned to service at Lethabo and Matimba power stations. In the same period, two generating units at Kriel Power Station and a generating unit at Kendal Power Station were taken offline for repairs.

ALSO READ: Brace yourself: Winter is coming, and so too stage 10 load shedding

“The delays in returning a unit to service at Camden, Lethabo, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints.

“Further, the expected increase in demand after the Easter weekend will put additional strain on the power generation system and may require an increase in a stage of load shedding at short notice.”

Eskom added that it will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.

Tshwane pylons collapse

Meanwhile, the parts of Tshwane will remain in the dark a little longer after electricity pylons collapsed on the N4 on Sunday night.

The collapse of the 132kv powerlines has resulted in a power outage affecting large parts of Pretoria East and North.

The incident also led to the closure of the N4 freeway east between Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramps.

Providing an update later on Monday, the City of Tshwane said the estimated time for restoration was not available yet.

According to the city, at least three electricity pylons were vandalised, which caused the powerlines to collapse and fall on the road.

READ MORE: Large parts of Tshwane in the dark after pylons collapse on the N4

While seven structures collapsed and have been damaged, the N4 has since been reopened.

“The City of Tshwane team from energy and electricity has just completed clearing the N4 eastbound freeway of powerlines that fell on the road last night and the freeway has been reopened for traffic,” City of Tshwane’s spokesperson Selby Bokaba said on Monday afternoon.

Bokaba said the initial assessment by the team had found that at least seven powerline structures have collapsed and were badly damaged.

“Further investigations have revealed that about three pylons were vandalised which caused the powerlines to collapse and fall on the road, leading to the closure of the freeway.

“The estimated time for restoration is not available yet. The city will keep its consumers updated on the developments and apologises for the inconvenience caused,” he said

#TshwaneOutage Tshwane Mayor @CilliersB giving an update on the pylon collapsed and power outage affecting large parts of Tshwane. pic.twitter.com/fPvIGv9TbS— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) April 10, 2023

NOW READ: Government says state of disaster ended after measures taken to lessen load shedding