City of Tshwane still mayorless due to Cope’s internal drama

For the second time in less than a week, the City of Tshwane has failed to elect a new executive mayor as the deadline to pass the adjustment budget edges closer.

Tshwane speaker Mncedi Nzwanana on Wednesday afternoon adjourned the City’s council sitting in order to seek a legal opinion on the status of Congress of the People (Cope) member, Justice Sefanyetso.

‘Political issues’

Earlier, Nzwanana indicated that he had received two “contradicting” letters from Cope pertaining to Sefanyetso’s withdrawal as a PR councillor.

Sefanyetso was introduced in council last week, as former Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela’s replacement following his resignation.

It, however, was revelead that Sefanyetso allegedly has two identity documents and a criminal record.

Following a brief adjournment, Nzwanana postponed Wednesday’s council meeting “until further notice” to deal with the issue surrounding Sefanyetso.

“Having spoken to the relevant people, I made a decision that based on the highly requested information on Friday that I must seek legal advice and again today that is the route I’m going to take.

“I’m doing this because if I allow political issues in this council, they will keep on emerging and we won’t be able to proceed with the business of the day,” the speaker said.

‘This is not a romantic party’

Speaking to the media after the sitting, Cope Tshwane spokesperson, Brian Mkhono voiced the regional party’s support for Sefanyetso.

“The Tshwane region has got the powers to appoint their own councillors,” he said.

Mkhono criticised and laid the blame on City of Joburg speaker and the party’s provincial co-ordinator Colleen Makhubele for causing confusion in council.

“The council of Johannesburg is supposed to be sitting today, but she is in this council doing what. She is not supposed to be here, but she is here to push her own agenda. Be that as it may this is not a romantic party, this is not the Bold and the Beautiful. If people want boyfriends and girlfriends, it has happen elsewhere not here in the City of Tshwane,” he continued.

He also dismissed the allegation of Sefanyetso having two ID numbers.

“It is just a typo matter that has happened from the side of IEC [Independent Electoral Commission]. There is only one ID. The question of the criminal record is also nonsense.”

According to Mkhono, Sefanyetso was fined for speeding in 2001.

“Now we have people who are delinquents who cannot explain the difference between a criminal record and a traffic offence.”

There seems to be trouble in paradise for @VoteCOPE, with a letter written by @ColleenMakhub expelling a party Council member Justice Sefanyetso.



Tshwane COPE Spokesperson, Brian Mkhono weighed in on the allegations of Sefanyetso having two ID numbers.#JoburgPostReports pic.twitter.com/YeY5MtHfW1— Joburg Post (@JoburgPost) March 22, 2023

Before the meeting was postponed, Cope’s national spokesperson Dennis Bloom told reporters that they will take Makhubele and Cope president, Mosiuoa Lekota to court over the “illegal” letter relating to Sefanyetso’s withdrawal.

“There is no replacement for Justice yet and I can tell you now that we are heading to court… we are going to challenge the letter,” Bloom said on Wednesday.

Cope’s Gauteng leadership announced Ofentse Moalusi as Sefanyetso’s replacement earlier this week.

Adjustment budget

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Kwena Moloto accused the ANC of creating “planned chaos” in Tshwane as the city faces threats of being placed under administration.

The Tshwane council needs to elect a new mayor in order to pass the adjustment budget for the 2022/2023 financial year after having missed the 28 February deadline.

The metropolitan municipality has been given until 31 March by the National Treasury to pass the budget to avoid being placed under administration.

The adjustment budget determines how much more residents will pay for water, electricity, sewage and waste removal.

