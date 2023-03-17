City of Tshwane fails to elect new mayor after DA coalition walks out of council sitting

Molefe Seeletsa

A new mayor in the City of Tshwane could not be elected after the Democratic Alliance (DA) and its coalition partners walked out a council meeting.

The city’s new speaker, African Transformation Movement (ATM) councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana, who presided over the meeting, resolved to adjourn the council sitting on Friday because there was no quorum.

The Tshwane council was expected to elect a new mayor following the resignation of Dr Murunwa Makwarela.

The sitting, however, was clouded by “illegitimate” councillors.

‘No options left’

Earlier in the proceedings, it was confirmed that ActionSA had terminated the membership of two councillors, Mandla Mhlana and Mpho Baloyi, following Nkele Molapo out of the party’s door.

Makwarela’s replacement, Justice Sefanyatso, was also welcomed in the council on Friday, but it later emerged that the Congress of the People (Cope) member has a criminal record and two IDs.

In light of the developments, DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink proposed that Ndzwanana seek “legal advice” on the issues and postpone the council sitting to next Wednesday.

ALSO READ: DA scored own goal with ‘unlawful’ votes for Tshwane speaker

Once the meeting resumed at 7pm, councillors from the DA and and its multiparty coalition partners – ActionSA, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), FF Plus (FF+), and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) – had not returned.

A councillor addressed the speaker on behalf of the coalition before walking out of the council sitting.

“What we learned in the meeting with yourself honourable speaker is that the legal opinion will not be ready tonight so we gathered that the meeting could not continue because of the absence of the legal opinion. Be that as it may you have taken a decision and have informed us that you want to proceed.

“We do not agree with that [and] we have no options left. Therefore, I am leaving this meeting and I have to point to the fact that once I leave there will not be [a] quorum,” the councillor said.

‘DA wasting taxpayers money’

ANC councillor Moses Maluleke lamented the coalition’s unwillingness to proceed with the meeting.

“We are tired of being hamstrung by people who are ignorant. It is the third time now they are boycotting a meeting.”

Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) Obakeng Ramabodu shared the same sentiments, saying a mayor should be elected without the councillors from the DA-coalition.

READ MORE: ActionSA believes councillor got R2 million to vote for ex-Tshwane mayor, lays bribery charges

“Whoever has a problem must take us to court. We are tired of being [bullied] by the DA. They are wasting taxpayers money… every time when we come here [to the] council there are expenses and they don’t care. Whenever it suits them they walk out of this chamber.”

Following a short break, Maluleke conceded that there were not enough councillors available to proceed with the sitting.

At least 108 councillors were needed to reach quorum.

Before Ndzwanana election’s this week, the city previously could not elect a speaker after the DA-led coalition did not pitch up for a council meeting.

Adjustment budget

The city still needs to elect a new mayor in order to pass the adjustment budget.

The metropolitan municipality has been given until 31 March by the National Treasury to pass the budget to avoid being placed under administration.

Last month, former ActionSA councillor, Abel Tau called for the city to be placed under administration and “go on fresh elections within 90 days” because he believes the DA has collapsed the metro.

NOW READ: City of Tshwane ‘at risk of being placed under administration’