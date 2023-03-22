Eric Naki
22 Mar 2023
No end to Cope’s infighting

Each Cope faction has put down their own candidate for mayorship in Tshwane.

Cope Tshwane mayor factions fighting
Cope deputy president Willie Madisha and spokesperson Dennis Bloem during a picket at the office of the Public Protector in Pretoria on 9 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Despite Congress of the People’s (Cope) top leadership reading the riot act to the party’s lower structures in Gauteng to stop bickering over the Tshwane mayoral candidate, the infighting continues as each faction submits its own candidate name. Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota and his deputy Willie Madisha put aside their own political differences at the weekend to address bitter infighting between the Tshwane caucus and the Gauteng Cope leadership and to call for peace. Lekota and Madisha, who themselves had tensions over the party national leadership succession, displayed a united front to condemn the infighting in Tshwane. This after the...

