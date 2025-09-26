City Power warns of area-wide cut-offs amid threats to technicians in Eldorado Park

City Power warns residents that obstructing lawful disconnections risks network collapse, fines up to R30 000, and serious safety hazards.

Johannesburg power utility City Power has condemned threats against its technicians in Eldorado Park, warning of area-wide cut-offs if illegal interference continues.

City Power condemned the actions of a man identifying himself as Majit Amin. The utility claims that Amin continuously interferes with work by its Revenue Protection teams with violence.

“Today our technicians were once again forced to withdraw from a scheduled disconnection operation in Eldorado Park, Lenasia, after this individual, in the company of others believed to be members of the community, mobilised to block our staff from carrying out an authorised cut-off,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

City Power condemns threats against technicians

Mangena criticised Amin’s behaviour – which has included threatening people with a firearm – calling it “reckless and dangerous” and warning that the utility will not tolerate it.

City Power urged residents to ignore Amin’s instructions. It warned that each customer who disobeys will be held accountable. This applies to anyone interfering illegally with its operations.

“When those consequences strike, Majit will not be there to take accountability for the damage, the safety risk to technicians or the financial consequences to the community at large,” Mangena said.

“By directing residents to obstruct lawful disconnections, he is putting lives, infrastructure and the continuity of supply at risk.”

The power utility said if this continues, it will have to cut off supply and remove its infrastructure.

This, City Power said, will force each customer to pay a fine. The fine ranges from R14 000 for a single phase to over R30 000 for a two-phase meter.

Mangena said Majit makes sweeping statements and “unfounded” allegations in footage that is circulating on social media.

He said the man claimed that City Power’s teams require court orders or other special legal notices before disconnections can proceed. He also said residents should deny City Power access to their properties.

Claims ‘misleading’

“These claims are misleading and appear intended to undermine lawful processes and to embolden illegal connections and non-payment,” Mangena said.

“It is not correct to tell customers they may continue to consume electricity for free while an unrelated legal matter is pending; each customer remains responsible for payment for continued consumption.”

He said refusing to pay while continuing to consume electricity is unsustainable and unlawful.

The utility revealed that more than 90% of Eldorado Park customers are not vending. It warned that this level of non-payment and non-vending cannot continue.

“If the campaign of intimidation and obstruction continues, City Power will be left with no option but to switch off entire areas to safeguard the broader network from the risk of collapse and the untold damage that large-scale illegal connections and overloads can cause,” Mangena said.

He stressed that the city would only isolate or cut supply as a last resort. This step would protect the power system, residents’ safety, and infrastructure.

City Power confirmed it is working with law enforcement to hold accountable anyone who threatens, intimidates, or obstructs its teams.

Zero tolerance to criminal conduct

“City Power will not tolerate criminal conduct that endangers staff or undermines service delivery,” Mangena said.

“We will continue to protect revenue, reduce losses caused by theft and illegal connections, and ensure that paying customers receive the quality of service they deserve.”

The utility added that electricity theft drains billions of rands from the city and honest residents every year. It also cripples infrastructure, worsens blackouts, and undermines service delivery.

