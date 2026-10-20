City Power says recovered cables can only be sold as scrap

City Power officials found transformer installed inside a shack and connected to network of illegally installed cables, disrupting supply to Rabie Ridge.

With the recent recovery of cables and electricity equipment worth millions, City Power has revealed that recovered material can only be sold as scrap.

Last week, City Power conducted an operation to disconnect illegal connections in Midrand, where cables worth an estimated R500 000 and two transformers valued at R2 million were recovered.

Cables worth R500 000 and transformers worth R2m recovered

City Power teams, working with the South African Police Service (Saps) and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), conducted an emergency cut-off operation in the Kanana informal settlement and Klipfontein View in Midrand.

According to the utility, the operation uncovered unauthorised installations affecting supply to customers in Rabie Ridge Extensions 1, 2, 3 and 5.

This month, the utility conducted disconnections in parts of the city centre, after operating in Alexandra last month.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said recovered cables and other electricity infrastructure are transported to its salvage yard, where the material is recorded for further processing.

The utility claimed that thousands of kilograms of aluminium cables recovered in Alexandra were weighed at the salvage yard.

Thousands of kilograms of aluminium cables recovered in Alexandra

Mangena said the utility weighs and verifies recovered infrastructure.

“The value of recovered aluminium cable is determined based on the weight of the material and the applicable scrap value,” Mangena said.

“In the case of the Alexandra operation, the estimated value of R200 000 relates to the recovered aluminium cable”.

The recovered aluminium cables are not returned to City Power’s operational stock.

Recovered aluminium cables are sold as scrap through a tender process, with the utility saying the material is ordinarily sold to the highest bidder.

Material ordinarily sold to the highest bidder

City Power said the applicable procurement and disposal processes govern the selection of the successful bidder and the sale of the material.

In its statement on the Midrand operation, City Power said illegal connections had repeatedly disrupted electricity supply in affected areas and placed additional pressure on the network.

The utility said the installations uncovered in Kanana and Klipfontein View demonstrated the extent of unauthorised interference with its infrastructure.

In Kanana, officials found a transformer installed inside a shack and connected to a network of illegally installed cables. City Power said it recovered one ton of cables estimated to be worth R500 000, as well as two transformers with a combined estimated value of R2 million.

In Klipfontein View, officials found that reinforced locks on a mini-substation had been removed and the equipment forcibly opened. City Power said it removed three breakers and disconnected illegal connections, while a case was opened with Rabie Ridge SA Police Service.