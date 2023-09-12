City Power warns of extended power cuts as cold front hits Joburg

Johannesburg residents have been warned to brace for cold weather conditions from Tuesday until Thursday.

Regional power utility City Power has warned that residents could face extended power cuts due to the cold front that has hit Johannesburg.

Electricity demand

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they have taken note of the South African Weather Services’ forecast of a cold front expected to hit Johannesburg.

“Temperatures are expected to drop up to 6°C and this would see a sharp increase in electricity demand. The forecasted inclement weather conditions coupled with higher stages of load shedding could result in possible overloading of our network,” said Mangena.

“This would inadvertently trigger frequent power trips and lengthier periods of outages.”

Mangena has urged residents for cooperation as City Power tries to mitigate the “severe impact of heightened pressure on our network”.

“We therefore, appeal to customers to do their part and assist us in lowering electricity consumption by using it sparingly and always switching off all non-essential appliances. We urge customers to use electricity prudently to avoid facing similar outages encountered during the winter season.”

Standby

Mangena added that teams are on standby for any outages.

“We have put measures in place to offset the impact of extreme weather conditions on our network across all the Service Delivery Centres. We are, however, relying heavily on responsible electricity consumption from our customers, in order to unburden the network and keep lights on.

“Our teams will continue to attend to outstanding outages in different parts of the city, while guarding against post-load shedding trips,” said Mangena.

Emergency services

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has advised residents that officials will be on high alert during the cold front.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said officials will be on alert for any eventuality during the cold weather conditions.

“These extremely cold temperatures will force most of our residents throughout the City of Johannesburg to use heating devices to try and warm themselves in the process leaving them vulnerable to fire incidents.

“Residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices and not to leave them unattended while in use,” said Mulaudzi.

