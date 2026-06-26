Cleveland mass shooting case postponed

Three men have been accused of killing 13 people at the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland early this month.

Three Lesotho nationals appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged in connection with a mass shooting in the Jumpers informal settlement that killed 13 people and injured 14 others.

Molebeli Mosia, 34, Ramonne Tsibela, 32, and Zipho Metsing, 26, face 13 counts of murder and 14 counts of attempted murder after police allege other men acted with the suspects and sporadically opened fire on Cleveland residents on 9 June, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said.

At least 10 heavily armed people slipped into Jumpers informal settlement around midnight through two entry points, after a Toyota Quantum dropped them off at a nearby garage.

Arrest

The trio were arrested on Tuesday after South African Police Service Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni mobilised extra resources to work on the case.

“The suspects were arrested following investigations by the SAPS after they visited the surviving victims in hospital and obtained statements,” Mohlatlole said.

“After being discharged, the victims accompanied police to the MaiMai informal settlement, where they allegedly identified the accused.”

Police say they arrested the three after making those identifications and subsequent inquiries.

The accused remain in custody. The court postponed the matter to 2 July 2026 to verify the accused’s addresses and to schedule a bail hearing.

“The NPA is committed to ensuring that all those responsible for the deadly attack are held accountable and that justice is served for the victims and their families,” Mohlatlole said.