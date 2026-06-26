Hawks land R1.2m blow on Abalone syndicate in Gqeberha

The significant development comes after years of painstaking investigation that exposed a highly organised criminal network.

The Hawks, Asset Forfeiture Investigation (AFI), working with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), have struck a decisive blow against abalone‑poaching syndicates, securing a R1.2 million asset forfeiture order in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The significant development comes after years of painstaking investigation that exposed a highly organised criminal network exploiting the country’s marine resources.

Asset forfeiture

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the asset forfeiture order was granted by the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 23 June 2026.

“In 2018, a breakthrough in the investigation was achieved when law-enforcement authorities executed an operation at a clandestine abalone-processing facility located on a farm outside Kariega. During the operation, investigators seized 37 356 units of abalone with an estimated value of R5 258 300.”

Arrest

Mhlakuvana said this intervention not only disrupted the syndicate’s operations but also prevented a substantial quantity of illegally harvested marine resources from entering local and international illicit markets.

“The operation led to the arrest of several individuals directly involved in the processing activities, including foreign nationals who formed part of the syndicate’s operational network.”

Criminal enterprise

According to Mhlakuvana, the investigations uncovered a sophisticated and highly structured criminal enterprise involved in the unlawful harvesting, processing, transportation and commercialisation of abalone, in contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

“The syndicate’s leadership coordinated the acquisition, processing, and distribution of illegally harvested abalone, while other members facilitated logistics, transportation, financing, property acquisition and operational support.”

Preservation order

He said a Nissan Hardbody 2×4 motor vehicle, valued at R52 900, was identified as an instrument of crime after being used to transport illegally harvested abalone and processing equipment.

“The AFU successfully obtained a preservation order, followed by a forfeiture order, resulting in the vehicle being permanently forfeited to the State.

“Further investigations revealed that the syndicate had invested proceeds of crime in immovable assets to disguise, conceal and preserve illicit wealth.

“Search-and-seizure operations conducted at properties in the Kragga area and Sydenham uncovered assets directly linked to the proceeds of the criminal enterprise,” Mhlakuvana said.

Prosecutions

Mhlakuvana said financial analysis established that the properties, with a combined value exceeding R1.8 million, had been acquired using funds generated through illegal abalone-poaching activities and were actioned.

“The successful conclusion of the matter, investigated under the Kabega Park and Swartkops policing precincts, culminated in a Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) payment of R1.2 million, which was received on 23 June 2026.

“The criminal prosecution arising from the investigation resulted in substantial convictions and sentences against key members of the syndicate.

“Syndicate leader Morne Blighnault was sentenced to 20 years’ direct imprisonment, while Marshelle Blighnault and Jacob Johannes Jacobus Naumann were each sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.”

Mhlakuvana said additional syndicate members received various custodial sentences, correctional supervision orders, community service directives, and financial penalties.