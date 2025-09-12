Clicks nurse claims suspension is payback for reporting abuse

Clicks suspended a nurse for alleged misconduct, but she insists the real reason is her complaint of harassment by a manager.

A Gauteng nurse, who previously accused Clicks Pharmacy’s management of ill-treating her for reporting sexual harassment, has been suspended for talking to the media about the alleged abuse.

Linda Motloung, a qualified nurse working for Tsakane Clicks Pharmacy Clinic in Brakpan, Gauteng, was suspended on Friday last week.

Allegations of misconduct outlined in suspension letter

The Citizen has seen the suspension letter that Clicks gave Motloung, which said that she was suspended due to pending investigations into allegations of gross misconduct and a serious breach of company policies.

“Around May 2024, you initially changed the clinic trading hours and failed to comply with instructions from the employer that you immediately stop closing the facility before 5pm,” the suspension letter reads.

The second charge is that of bringing the company into disrepute by talking to the media that she was being mistreated by management as punishment for reporting sexual harassment she allegedly endured in her workplace.

“This information was published in a national publication and online. You did this knowing that the information related to the matter had been resolved by the employer or was currently being investigated. This has brought the name of the company into disrepute,” the suspension letter reads.

She was also charged with unauthorised absence from work.

Motloung rejects claims and vows to fight

In an interview with The Citizen, Motloung confirmed the suspension and said she was going to challenge it legally.

“Yes, it is true that I was suspended until further notice as the allegations against me are being investigated. I was in my workplace on Friday when a woman claiming to be an official from Click’s head office came and I was called to the stress room.

“When I got there, she told me that we must have an urgent meeting to talk about my suspension, but I refused because I was not prepared for the meeting. When I wanted to walk out, she literally blocked my way,” Motloung said.

“She produced documents, including the suspension letter, but I refused to sign and she read me the contents. This is a sign that the entire Clicks management believes that I was wrong in reporting sexual harassment.

“Now, they are trying to get rid of me because I managed to stand up against the abuse. They suspended me while the case concerning the matter was ongoing at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

“I am consulting with my union about the way forward.”

Harassment allegations against store manager

The incident between Clicks and Motloung started last year when a store manager is claimed to have told her to lubricate her finger with breast milk to unlock a security door.

At the time Motloung had a newborn baby. She said she reported this to management.

The second allegation she made was that the same man said next time she struggled to open the security door, she must use her finger the same way she uses it when she is with her partner.

The store manager was cleared of any wrongdoing but she challenged the hearing outcome.

She said after the incident, management started to mistreat her in a way that she even obtained a protection order against some of them.

She says she also asked for a transfer to another clinic.

The Citizen has seen a letter in which Clicks rejected her transfer application.

Expert opinion and Clicks’ response

Labour analyst Bukani Mngoma said there was a need for employers to take sexual harassment allegations seriously.

“Advice to consider is the option of resigning and then claiming constructive dismissal.”

Bridget Makhura, Clicks group chief people officer, said: “Motloung is on a precautionary suspension pending the outcome of an internal disciplinary process.

“This is to allow a fair and unhindered process to take place. Her suspension does not relate to the sexual harassment complaint she previously raised, or to her speaking to the media.”

