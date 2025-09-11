Boksburg teacher fired over alleged sexual assaults

The suspension came a day after parents lodged a complaint at the school.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed that a male educator, appointed by the school governing body (SGB) at Sunward Park High School in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, has been dismissed following serious allegations of sexual assault and verbal abuse against female learners.

The teacher was dismissed in absentia during a disciplinary hearing held on Thursday, 11 September 2025, after being suspended on 28 August 2025.

The suspension came a day after parents lodged a complaint at the school on 27 August 2025.

According to the department, the incidents allegedly took place both on school grounds and outside the premises since 2024, with the most recent incident having allegedly occurred in August 2025.

“The educator’s charges included three counts of sexual assault and one count of verbal misconduct, which all detail a disgraceful, improper and unbecoming behaviour not expected of an educator, directed at female learners at the school,” the department said.

The school moved swiftly to suspend the educator as a precautionary measure “to safeguard the well-being of learners and to uphold the integrity of the school environment”, before ultimately dismissing him.

GDE to recommend deregistration with SACE

The GDE stated that the teacher was found guilty of violating the Code of Professional Ethics, which resulted in his dismissal.

The department will now communicate the decision to the South African Council for Educators (SACE) with a recommendation that his name be permanently removed from the SACE register.

“This step would revoke the said educator’s teaching accreditation, preventing employment at any school or educational institution in South Africa in the future,” the department said.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the teacher’s actions and stressed the responsibility of teachers to protect and nurture learners.

“The GDE strongly condemns any form of violence, abuse, or misconduct by educators. Teachers are entrusted with the safety, care, and development of learners, and any breach of that trust is treated with the utmost seriousness,” said Chiloane.

“Schools must be safe and supportive spaces where learners can thrive academically and personally without fear of harm,” he added.

Chiloane said the department would provide counselling and other support services to the affected students.

He also urged pupils, parents and members of the public to continue reporting any misconduct by teachers.

GDE mourns death of Silverton matric pupil

Meanwhile, the GDE has expressed heartbreak over the death of an 18-year-old Grade 12 student from Silverton High School in Pretoria, who died following a fatal hostage incident involving his family in Mamelodi on Tuesday, 9 September 2025.

“This heartbreaking event has sent shockwaves through the school, the province, and beyond,” the department said.

The incident comes as matric pupils are in the middle of their September trial examinations, with final exams just five weeks away.

The GDE said its Psycho-Social Support team had been dispatched to Silverton High School to provide immediate counselling and emotional support.

“These services will continue for as long as necessary to ensure that those affected receive appropriate care,” the department said, while extending condolences to the learner’s family, friends and the entire school community.

The GDE has urged the public to respect the privacy of the bereaved family during this time.

Students in distress can contact Childline on 116, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group on 0800 567 567 or 0800 456 789, or the GDE’s helpline on 0800 000 789 or WhatsApp 060 891 0361.

