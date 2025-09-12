Cartoon of the day: 12 September 2025

Westbury descended into chaos after police fired rubber bullets at residents protesting over ongoing water shortages.

Protests have erupted across Gauteng this week, with residents expressing their frustrations with ongoing water shortages and service delivery failures.

Demonstrations have been held in numerous areas in the province, including Westbury, Ebony Park and Tsakane.

Westbury descended into chaos on Wednesday after police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at the protestors.

In response, deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi called on residents to be calm.

He said government is working on solutions to ensure that communities in Gauteng are given a reliable supply of water.

It’s doubtful that Gauteng’s frustrated residents will be comforted by these words after hearing many unfulfilled promises in the recent past.

