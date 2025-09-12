Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 12 September 2025

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

12 September 2025

06:22 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Westbury descended into chaos after police fired rubber bullets at residents protesting over ongoing water shortages.

water protests Gauteng cartoon

Protests have erupted across Gauteng this week, with residents expressing their frustrations with ongoing water shortages and service delivery failures.

Demonstrations have been held in numerous areas in the province, including Westbury, Ebony Park and Tsakane.

Westbury descended into chaos on Wednesday after police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at the protestors.

In response, deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi called on residents to be calm.

He said government is working on solutions to ensure that communities in Gauteng are given a reliable supply of water.

It’s doubtful that Gauteng’s frustrated residents will be comforted by these words after hearing many unfulfilled promises in the recent past.

NOW READ: Premier calls emergency meeting as water protests grip Johannesburg

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day Gauteng water crisis water shortage

EDITOR'S CHOICE

TV Thabo Bester escape: Magudumana can’t block Netflix doccie because she was paid, court hears
Politics ‘These results are not ordinary’: ANC scoops hotly contested Joburg ward in by-elections
Courts Husbands can now legally adopt wives’ surnames in SA, ConCourt rules
Weather Feel like a swim? Here is Gauteng’s weather for the weekend
Crime Most wanted scammer found hiding under pile of laundry

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp