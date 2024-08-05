WATCH: No agreement yet on Gwamanda’s removal, Al Jama-ah leader says

Residents blame Gwamanda for the city's downward spiral as it battles high electricity tariffs, unreliable water supply, poor service delivery and crumbling infrastructure.

The clock is ticking on Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda‘s fate amid growing calls for his resignation.

Angry and frustrated residents, along with several civil society organisations, took to the streets last week to demand that Gwamanda resign and a new mayor be appointed to address the city’s downward spiral, which includes high electricity tariffs, unreliable water supply, poor service delivery, and crumbling infrastructure.

Gwamanda was expected to tender his resignation following talks between the African National Congress (ANC) and ActionSA about new a leadership in the Johannesburg metro.

Will Gwamanda resign?

However, that did not happen, and Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks said that there is currently no agreement to remove Gwamanda.

“That will not happen. I had a joint meeting with the provincial secretary of the ANC and the members of the regional committee who put on the table that request and I did not agree to it and the premier of the Western Cape has asked myself and the provincial secretary to engage and gave us the mandate to resolve the matter.”

Hendricks said he agreed with the ANC that a political party with the most seats should govern the City of Joburg and decide on the mayor.

“In principle, Al-Jama-ah agrees with that. However, one and a half years ago, the ANC was unable to present a candidate that had the support of all nine members of the coalition of smaller parties.”

Talks

Hendricks said as a trusted ally of the ANC, Al Jama-ah will be open to have a conversation when that time comes.

Hendricks said Gwamanda has done a good job as mayor, and the clean audits he obtained are a testament to this.

“He has successful run the City of Joburg for one year and that has been acknowledged by the provincial secretary that issued the statement that there will be a new mayor.”

Last week, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said should Gwamanda refuse to resign, the party would propose a motion of no confidence, adding that the ANC should deal with the mayor’s resignation with sensitivity.

Mashaba said he had left the responsibility for installing a new mayor to the ANC, given its role as the leading party in the current coalition.

Dada Morero, the ANC chairperson in Johannesburg, has been suggested as Gwamanda’s potential replacement.

