News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

4 minute read

5 Aug 2024

06:16 am

WATCH: No agreement yet on Gwamanda’s removal, Al Jama-ah leader says

Residents blame Gwamanda for the city's downward spiral as it battles high electricity tariffs, unreliable water supply, poor service delivery and crumbling infrastructure.

WATCH: Clock ticking on Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's fate

There are growing calls for Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to resign. Photo: X/@NalaThokozane

The clock is ticking on Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda‘s fate amid growing calls for his resignation.

Angry and frustrated residents, along with several civil society organisations, took to the streets last week to demand that Gwamanda resign and a new mayor be appointed to address the city’s downward spiral, which includes high electricity tariffs, unreliable water supply, poor service delivery, and crumbling infrastructure.

Gwamanda was expected to tender his resignation following talks between the African National Congress (ANC) and ActionSA about new a leadership in the Johannesburg metro.

Watch Ganief Hendricks speak about the fate of Kabelo Gwamanda

Will Gwamanda resign?

However, that did not happen, and Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks said that there is currently no agreement to remove Gwamanda. 

“That will not happen. I had a joint meeting with the provincial secretary of the ANC and the members of the regional committee who put on the table that request and I did not agree to it and the premier of the Western Cape has asked myself and the provincial secretary to engage and gave us the mandate to resolve the matter.”

Hendricks said he agreed with the ANC that a political party with the most seats should govern the City of Joburg and decide on the mayor.

“In principle, Al-Jama-ah agrees with that. However, one and a half years ago, the ANC was unable to present a candidate that had the support of all nine members of the coalition of smaller parties.”

ALSO READ: Al Jama-ah hopes joining GNU will keep Joburg mayor in place, weaken DA

Talks  

Hendricks said as a trusted ally of the ANC, Al Jama-ah will be open to have a conversation when that time comes.

Hendricks said Gwamanda has done a good job as mayor, and the clean audits he obtained are a testament to this.

“He has successful run the City of Joburg for one year and that has been acknowledged by the provincial secretary that issued the statement that there will be a new mayor.”

Last week, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said should Gwamanda refuse to resign, the party would propose a motion of no confidence, adding that the ANC should deal with the mayor’s resignation with sensitivity.

Mashaba said he had left the responsibility for installing a new mayor to the ANC, given its role as the leading party in the current coalition.

Dada Morero, the ANC chairperson in Johannesburg, has been suggested as Gwamanda’s potential replacement.

ALSO READ: ‘We do not have time’: Mashaba urges ANC to replace Gwamanda as Joburg mayor soon

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Al Jama-ah City of Johannesburg(COJ) Kabelo Gwamanda

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion An infighting GNU appears to be working
News Home Affairs spent R343.9 million a year on leased buildings
Lotto South Africa has a new Lotto jackpot winner of R100 million
Weather An ‘intense’ cold front to make landfall, weather warnings issued for 6 provinces
News Boksburg prison inmates start fire to prevent officials from confiscating cellphone

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES