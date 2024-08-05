ANC must really renew itself or die

It’s never easy to accept defeat. Many stubborn leaders have refused to read the room, which has in turn led to their downfall.

Just more than two months after the general election you’ve got to give it to the ANC, who have seemingly accepted they need to change if they are to bounce back from a disastrous campaign where they slumped to just above the 40% mark – down from 57.5% in 2019.

They have formed a government of national unity (GNU) – did they have a choice? – and have made strong statements to do better, and listen to their people, at their party’s lekgotla this weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “Rather than seeing our decline in electoral support as a defeat, we see it as a call to action. This is not the time to be bitter or feel defeated; it is a time to be better. The people of South Africa are saying we must change our ways.”

He added: “We didn’t arrive at the decision to form a GNU easily; we did it knowing the risks and opportunities that come with it. We firmly believe this was the best way to form a government that is stable, effective, and able to advance the interests of South Africa’s people.

“A GNU is different from a typical coalition. The people of South Africa want us to work together to advance their interests.”

ANC must renew or die

On Saturday, former Gauteng premier David Makhura said much of the same when he insisted either the ANC must renew or die.

He said: “One of the major reasons we are where we are, we have disappointed the forces and the support base that believe in us, also because there has been organisational and ideological problems that we call degeneration. The organisation is not in the right state.

“The ANC has severely eroded its ethical, intellectual, ideological and principles that we need to come out of acknowledging.”

Acknowledging past mistakes and listening to the people is a good start for the ANC. However, actually practising what they preach is what they’ll be judged on going forward.

