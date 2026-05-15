More charges brought against Sergeant Fannie Nkosi

Nkosi is now expected to appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s Recommendations Investigative Task Team has brought additional charges of defeating and obstructing the course of justice against corruption-accused South African Police Service (Saps) member Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Nkosi is now expected to appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 15 May 2026.

Dagga

It is alleged that on 10 November 2022, a suspect was arrested for possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms and explosives.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said investigations indicate that Nkosi fetched the original case docket under the pretext that he had been sent by Saps Head Office.

“A few months later, he allegedly returned to Thohoyandou, identified himself as a Colonel from Head Office, and removed the confiscated dagga from police custody.

“He later booked in the exhibit at Head Office, but it was later discovered that one of the exhibit bag containing the dagga was tempered with,” Mathe said.

Mathe added that a case of defeating and obstructing the course of justice has been registered for investigation.

Bail denied

Last month, the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court denied the bail application of Nkosi.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi ruled that Nkosi had failed to prove that he would not pose a danger to others, evade prosecution or interfere with investigation and witnesses.

The 43-year-old Nkosi is currently suspended from his position at the SAPS’ Organised Crime Unit and faces multiple charges, including the obstruction of justice.

The schedule five charges Nkosi is facing mandate that he prove that his release is in the interest of justice, something the magistrate stated he had failed to do.

Nkosi will be remanded in custody until his next appearance on 21 May, with investigations to continue.

Charges

Nkosi faces charges related to the unlawful possession of explosive munitions, contravention of the Firearms Act and the unlawful possession of Saps property.

He was also found in possession of police dockets that gave “rise to an inference of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice”.

The dockets were found in the wendy house on Nkosi’s property and related to, among other, cash-in-transit heists and hijackings.