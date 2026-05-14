Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Is the state opposing Fadiel Adams’ bail over hurt feelings?

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

14 May 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

SA's constitution has strong guarantees of freedom of speech and the actions of the cops and the public protector seem to be ignoring those.

Is the state opposing Adams' bail over hurt feelings?

NCC Leader Fadiel Adams at Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 7 May 2026 in Pinetown, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South Africa’s increasingly thin-skinned bureaucrats have shown, in disturbing developments recently, a tendency to try to use the legal system to protect their fragile little feelings.

First, the state presented some arguments against the granting of bail to National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams which are spurious at best, we believe.

Bail is meant to ensure an accused doesn’t abscond.

Adams never tried to run away before his arrest on allegations of interfering in police investigations.

The cops knew where he lived so that’s where they picked him up. Yet, one of their claims was that he would attempt to evade trial.

Crucially, though, the state and the cops were peeved about Adams and his outspoken comments on social media which amounted to “defamation”, they claimed.

In other words, “he hurt our feelings”.

That sounds like Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s warning that if anyone disrespectfully criticises her office’s investigation of the Phala Phala affair, they could be facing a R40 000 fine… or jail.

South Africa’s constitution has strong guarantees of freedom of speech and the actions of the cops and the public protector seem to be ignoring those.

This police state posing must be resisted by all who value democracy.

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

bail Kholeka Gcaleka National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Everyone knows money was found in a couch’: Ipid, Saps criticised over Phala Phala saga
Crime Police find R100m drug lab on North West farm – 4 of 11 suspects are Mexican
Courts State opposes Fadiel Adams’ bail, argues ‘an MP and lawmaker gave the court a middle finger’
News Social Development suspends special advisor amid CV manipulation scandal
News Madlanga commission tells Sibiya it won’t recall him for further testimony

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News