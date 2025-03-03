Health department engages NGOs after US freezes HIV/Aids funding

The health department will meet with affected NGOs after the US halted funding for HIV/Aids and TB response programmes.

The Health Department is consulting NGOs after the US cut HIV/Aids and TB funding. Picture: iStock

The Department of Health (DoH) will be meeting with the organisations affected by the US government’s decision to freeze donor funding for HIV/Aids and TB response programmes.

The withdrawal of funding from the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) escalated on Friday when USAid sent letters to NGOs informing them of the permanent cancellation of funding in South Africa.

This development followed initial stop-work orders that had been temporarily mitigated by waivers issued by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to allow life-saving therapy and prevention of vertical transmission to continue.

Department to consult with NGOs this week

On Monday, the department announced it will consult with the affected organisations this week.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the process was started to gather first-hand information on the impact of the funding cut so that the government could decide on the best course of action.

“The department values the contribution made by these organisations in the country’s response to HIV/Aids and TB; hence, we remain committed to work with them to develop short-, medium- and long-term interventions,” Mohale said.

ALSO READ: Government assures no ARV shortages despite Trump’s permanent freeze of USAid funding

On Friday, the department assured parliament that antiretroviral (ARV) medication supplies remain secure, despite the freezing of USAid funding for health organisations across South Africa.

“Fortunately, 90% of the supply of ARVs comes from the South African fiscus, while 10% is from the Global Fund, which is not affected by Pepfar,” Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said.

“The department also has contracts in place with ARV suppliers. Electronic systems are in place at clinics and hospitals to monitor stock levels.”

Continue taking treatment from nearest facility

Meanwhile, the department has urged all people living with HIV who were receiving their HIV treatment from the sites and centres funded by the US through USAid and Pepfar to continue their treatment at their nearest public health facility.

It also urged South Africans to undergo regular health screening and testing to determine their health status and take preventive measures to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“The department has already communicated with provinces to make necessary preparations and adjustments to accommodate new patients in the treatment programmes in accordance with relevant standard operating guidelines,” Mohale concluded.

NOW READ: Health experts warn of ‘huge disaster’ as USAID terminates Pepfar HIV funding in SA