‘Weekends accounting for most fatalities’ – Concern over ‘heavy drinking’ amid festive season

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga during a visit to the Free State on 5 June 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

As South Africa enters the festive season, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has expressed concern over the influence of alcohol is having on motorists, especially since most road deaths occur during weekends.

Chikunga, alongside the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), released the provisional festive season road statistics on Friday.

She also provided a mid-term update on the country’s road safety awareness campaign.

‘Increase in traffic’

Speaking in a media briefing, Chikunga said KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Gauteng, Limpopo, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape were the provinces that contribute about 80% of road fatalities year after year.

“As we approach the end of the third of the six weeks campaign, our data shows that crashes and fatalities are increasing in four of these provinces. The Eastern Cape is the only one of the five provinces that has so far succeeded to reduce crashes and fatalities.

“However, the period ahead is going to be especially challenging in the holiday destinations because of expected increases in traffic, parties, festive activities, wedding and traditional functions,” she said.

Since 1 December, law enforcement officers have conducted 423 roadblocks across the entire country, according to the minister.

More than 753 000 vehicles were stopped and checked during the roadblocks.

“A total of 173 307 infringement notices were issued. 1 333 vehicles were discontinued and 2 619 vehicles were impounded,” Chikunga said.

Just over 3 500 motorists were arrested for various offences, in which drunken driving accounted for 1 114 arrests, as a result of the roadblocks.

Chikunga said speeding, driving without fasten seat belts, driving without a licence, unlicenced vehicles, driving a vehicle with smooth tires made up the top road infringements.

The highest speed clocked was 206 kilometres (KM) per hour on the R21 in Gauteng.

The motorist was stopped by law enforcement as they were travelling on a 120KM/h zone.

“The highest alcohol content was recorded at Zwelitsha in the Eastern Cape, where a motorist recorded a breath alcohol concentration of 1.97 milligrams per 1000 millilitres of breath. The legal limit if we remind ourselves 0.24 milligrams per 1000 millilitres of breath.

“This clearly indicates that the first half of our campaign has been marked by unlawlessness, intransigent attitude and inconsiderate conduct by both motorists in townships, suburbs and villages,” the minister continued.

She said this trend was “a cause for concern”.

“The days ahead will be particularly challenging because of the long weekends over the Christmas and the new year holiday period.”

Crashes go down

Chikunga, however, revealed that crashes have decreased by 0.8% in comparison to the festive period in 2022.

This led to a 4.3% decline in fatalities as well.

“In total, 719 fatalities have been recorded in the first three weeks of the 2023/2024 festive season compared to 751 in the same period last year and that, therefore, means we have reduced the numbers by 32 fatalities which is 32 dead bodies we saved.”

Gauteng recorded the most fatalities followed by Mpumalanga, Limpopo, KZN and Western Cape.

The fatal crashes start to increase 7pm and 8pm as well as 10pm to 11pm.

“Also in the early hours of the morning between 1am and 2am. There’s now a new phenomenon which is the emergence of crashes between 9am and 11am on usual days such as Mondays and Tuesdays.”

Saturdays is the day were fatal crashes usually occur followed by Mondays and Fridays.

“Adding together, weekends are accounting for about 70.1% of all fatalities,” Chikunga said, adding that “Thursday in the safest day in South Africa”.

Pedestrian deaths were the leading category of fatalities.

She further said government was concerned abut the “heavy drinking” during the festive period as this drives up “misbehaviour” on the roads, particularly in residential areas.

“This has necessitated that we adjust our law enforcement deployment plans to pay more attention in residential areas and after hour operations leading to early morning.”