News

Home » News

Avatar photo

Compiled by Cornelia Le Roux

Digital Deputy News Editor

2 minute read

24 Sep 2023

05:08 pm

Limpopo horror crash: Two children among eight fatalities [Watch]

Eight people were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision on the N1 near Botlokwa on Saturday.

limpopo taxi crash accident

The scene of a head-on collision on the N1 near Matoks. Photo: Traffic Policing Affairs Limpopo

A tragic head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a BMW on Saturday evening on the N1 in Botlokwa, Limpopo, has resulted in the death of eight people and numerous injuries.

Traffic authorities suspect reckless driving as the possible cause of the collision.

Reports suggest the BMW driver crossed over into the oncoming traffic lane and collided head-on with the taxi. Both drivers were killed.

Eight die in tragic Limpopo crash

According to SABC News, emergency responders utilised the jaws of life to remove victims from the wreckage.

“The fatal accident includes two children, two females, and four males, of which two are of drivers of the BMW and the taxi,” said Limpopo Transport MEC Florence Radzilani’s spokesperson, Vongani Chauke. 

“One passenger in a life-threatening condition, seven with serious injuries and four with minor injuries. MEC Radzilani send messages of condolences to the bereaved families.” 

WATCH: Botlokwa crash scene

Musina bus crash claims more than 20 lives

The latest deadly crash came a week after 22 mine workers died when their bus collided with a heavy-duty truck before bursting into flames in Musina.

The bus was believed to be transporting workers to Venetia Mine, a diamond mine owned by De Beers.

“Motorists should be very careful while travelling to their different destinations as we continue to lose lives on our roads. All should be concerned and promote road safety during our journeys,” Radzilani said on Sunday.

Read more on these topics

Accidents Limpopo traffic

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramokgopa clears ‘confusion’ on hot weather and load shedding comments
South Africa Monster waves and an air ambulance: Inside the daring rescue to save 7 mariners swept out to sea
Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe