Limpopo horror crash: Two children among eight fatalities [Watch]

Eight people were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision on the N1 near Botlokwa on Saturday.

The scene of a head-on collision on the N1 near Matoks. Photo: Traffic Policing Affairs Limpopo

A tragic head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a BMW on Saturday evening on the N1 in Botlokwa, Limpopo, has resulted in the death of eight people and numerous injuries.

Traffic authorities suspect reckless driving as the possible cause of the collision.

Reports suggest the BMW driver crossed over into the oncoming traffic lane and collided head-on with the taxi. Both drivers were killed.

Eight die in tragic Limpopo crash

According to SABC News, emergency responders utilised the jaws of life to remove victims from the wreckage.

“The fatal accident includes two children, two females, and four males, of which two are of drivers of the BMW and the taxi,” said Limpopo Transport MEC Florence Radzilani’s spokesperson, Vongani Chauke.

“One passenger in a life-threatening condition, seven with serious injuries and four with minor injuries. MEC Radzilani send messages of condolences to the bereaved families.”

WATCH: Botlokwa crash scene

TRAFFIC ALERT | N1 BOTLOKWA CLEARED



BOTLOKWA – The N1 road in Botlokwa has been cleared and is now open for traffic.



This follows a horror head on crash involving a taxi and a BMW sedan which claimed scores of lives just after 7pm on Saturday evening.#LimpopoTraffic pic.twitter.com/i71HCgWbNC — Limpopo Traffic Updates (@Limpopo_Traffic) September 23, 2023

Musina bus crash claims more than 20 lives

The latest deadly crash came a week after 22 mine workers died when their bus collided with a heavy-duty truck before bursting into flames in Musina.

The bus was believed to be transporting workers to Venetia Mine, a diamond mine owned by De Beers.

“Motorists should be very careful while travelling to their different destinations as we continue to lose lives on our roads. All should be concerned and promote road safety during our journeys,” Radzilani said on Sunday.