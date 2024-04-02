Concerns as City of Joburg greenlight VIP security for councillors

Johannesburg faces a major finacial crisis but now the City wants to give VIP protectiion to its councilors

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda gives the State of the City Address in the Johannesburg City Council Chambers in Braamfontein, 6 June 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The DA in the City of Johannesburg says it is worried about the cost implications of providing VIP security to councillors in the municipality.

According to the DA, the City has adopted a VIP protection policy for all councillors.

The VIP protection policy would essentially grant public officials a sophisticated security detail comparable to those offered to the mayor and other executive members.

Implications of VIP protection for councilors

DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said there were several problems with this new policy because there is existing legislation in place to protect councillors when they are under threat.

“The upper limit already provides direction as to who is covered for VIP protection, and it’s the mayor the speaker, the MMCs and the Chief Whip,” she told The Citizen.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the city should clarify if councillors will be driven around and if new cars would be purchased.

“Money should be spent on service delivery and not on the people that are in public office,” Kayser-Echeozonjuko.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the policy would have huge financial implications for the City since more VIP cars would have to be purchased.

“Beyond the astronomical cost of the policy, it is unlawful. The policy they brought violates the Constitutional Upper Limits for Public office bearers and the Standing rules and orders of Council,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku said.

The Citizen reached out to MMC for Group Corporate & Shared Services Loyiso Masuku who tabled the report in council. Her office had said they would respond to the questions on the new policy. This article will be updated once this is recieved.

Councillors under threat

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the policy was being introduced because the residents of Johannesburg were getting increasingly frustrated with their leaders.

“The ANC-EFF-PA-AL Jamaah Coalition of Chaos continues to fail on service delivery, and proves daily that they are incapable of pulling Joburg out of the deep hole they have put it in. Now, those responsible for the failing city, say they are looking for protection from the people they are supposed to serve,” she said.

According to Kayser-Echeozonjoku the Policy on Protection and Security for VIP Risk Management System proposed by the Government of Local Unity (GLU) is a flagrant violation of the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Act 1998.

“It is unlawful. Furthermore, the provision of personal security services to the listed political office bearers and officials will have significant financial implications. The expenditure incurred by the City as a result of these additional security services will certainly be unauthorized and/or irregular. It is disingenuous to suggest in the presentation of this item that there are no financial implications associable therewith,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Council Margret Arnolds told The Citizen the municipality was aware that the lives of councils and public officials were in danger.

According to Arnolds, the shooting of former Chief Whip of Council Sithembiso Zungu earlier this year highlighted the importance of security for councillors.

“This all depends on the assessment If their lives are in danger that needs to be taken into consideration,” she said.

She could not say what type of security measures would be provided but said the South African Police Services (SAPS) would be involved in the risk assessment processes.