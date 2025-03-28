Confusion as Mamusa council reinstates replaced municipal manager

A power struggle in Mamusa municipality has resulted in unpaid salaries, protests, and a financial crisis.

Confusion reigns at Mamusa local municipality, home of Schweizer-Reneke, in North West, after the acting municipal manager was fired after the municipality’s divided council reinstated the municipal manager he had replaced.

The situation came to a head when workers and councillors had not received their salaries since 25 February because the municipality ran out of cash.

The workers and the affected councillors blamed the acting manager, Frans Mabokela, for the nonpayment.

Mabokela was seconded to the municipality by the provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs after then-municipal manager Rancho Gincane was dismissed in August last year.

Council’s divided stance on leadership

Gincane was first placed on special leave on 24 February last year by the council and subsequently dismissed, but he challenged his removal in court.

A council meeting on 18 February resolved to reinstate him and fire Mabokela.

In a statement he claimed to have issued on behalf of the council, speaker Gotsilekgosi Batsi denied that Gincane had been reinstated.

Batsi said that there was no resolution rescinding the decision to remove Gincane, or to reinstate him.

Instead, Batsi said Mabokela remained the municipal manager.

However, in another statement, mayor Mittah Chelechele refuted Batsi’s statement and reiterated the council resolution taken on 18 February to remove Mabokela and reinstate Gincane.

In her statement, Chelechele said Gincane was removed without due processes being followed and that put the municipality at the risk of being sued.

The reason to reinstate him was to ensure he withdrew his court matter.

Political infighting fuels financial mismanagement

The proposal to terminate Mabokela’s appointment was raised by councillor Lesego Motlapele and seconded by councillor Tshepo Khwenenyane and agreed by the council before Batsi postponed the meeting.

The council meeting was called to find a solution to nonpayment of salaries, but decided to fire Mabokela, whom they blamed for the problem.

Sources in the municipality initially raised concern about Gincane’s removal as he had reportedly committed no offence.

“Those who removed Rancho wanted to loot the municipality because since he left, there has been a lot of financial mismanagement and the salaries of the councillors and the workers’ wages have not been paid for two months now.

“Under Mabokela’s leadership, the municipality cannot pay Eskom and its electricity debt at Eskom is accumulating,” a councillor who requested anonymity said.

Workers protest unpaid wages and municipal debt

The workers have been embarking on strikes, demanding their outstanding wages.

They are blaming Mabokela, whom they accuse of causing financial crises wherever he was employed as a manager, citing places he had worked previously.

They claimed Mabokela caused Mamusa municipal council to approve an additional R200 000 to beef up security while it was on the brink of bankruptcy.

The failure to pay salaries has resulted in some employees facing eviction and their medical aid services being suspended.

The financial troubles in the municipality began in October last year when salaries were paid late instead of on 25th of the month, as usual.

“The only time we received our salaries was in December, as the municipality had some funds from the equitable share allocated by the National Treasury,” the councillor said.

“The province decided to dump Mabokela in Mamusa, but we are happy that he is gone and Rancho is back at his job.

