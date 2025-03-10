Municipal factions lead to shootout

As Bojosinyane forced his way into the office, a shoot-out ensued between his bodyguards and security staff.

Ditsobotla local municipality in North West is in deep crisis after a shoot-out among security officials and as councils, two mayors, two speakers and two municipal managers all work parallel and in opposition to each other.

A municipal manager was allegedly prevented from returning to work by management and security after being reinstated by a court.

He apparently forced his way in and one person was injured in a shoot-out between his bodyguards and municipal security personnel.

Each parallel leadership structure claims to be legitimately in charge of the municipality.

Labour court ruling

The chaos came after the recent Labour Court ruling to reinstate municipal manager Olaotse Bojosinyane, who was fired via a resolution taken during a council sitting on 30 March.

Bojosinyane challenged the decision in the Labour Court, which declared his dismissal unlawful and void and that he must return to duty.

The court further ruled that the then mayor, Mazwi Moruri, acting municipal manager Rasupang Mooketsi and all councillors who attended a council meeting in which Bojosinyane was dismissed should pay the cost of the application from their own pockets.

Bojosinyane resumed duty on 3 March, but Mooketsi, who was still acting municipal manager, barred him from entering his office.

According to sources, one of the security staff was hit in the chest by a bullet.

Administration

Also last week, one faction of the council elected Molefe Morutse as new mayor. Another faction held a meeting to discuss the report of Bojosinyane.

The DA has called for Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa to place Ditsobotla under national government administration.

