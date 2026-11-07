Correctional service pounces on ‘dancing prisoner Teffo’

Correctional services confiscated several unauthorised items, including drugs and hacksaw blades.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has conducted a raid on prisoners at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility after a video of them dancing and playing music inside the centre was shared on social media.

In the video, a man who appears to be disbarred Advocate Malesela Teffo is seen dancing as other inmates laugh and join in.

A laptop is also seen on a bed.

A video showing disbarred Advocate Malesela Teffo seemingly enjoying himself while inside a

Correctional Centre, has surfaced on social media.



Teffo was arrested by police in mid-September 2026 after showing up at the Legal Practice Council premises in Pretoria.@DCS_ZA said… pic.twitter.com/Gc7W0qz5rA — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 6, 2026

Responding to outcry over the video, the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Mr Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, instructed management to conduct an urgent search operation in the unit where the men were sleeping.

Correctional services say the search resulted in the confiscation of several unauthorised items, including drugs and hacksaw blades.

“Among the items confiscated were five cellphones, three routers, one laptop, two bank cards, 11 chargers, three USB devices, 16 packets of illicit cigarettes, five balls of dagga, 194 Mandrax tablets, two hacksaw blades and various sharp objects.

“The extent and nature of the items recovered underscore the seriousness of the security breaches that the department is determined to address,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo

Disciplinary

Nxumalo said that those found with illegal and unauthorised goods will face internal disciplinary proceedings.

“Their conduct will also be taken into consideration in the assessment of their profiles, with possible implications for their correctional placement, privileges and other relevant considerations, subject to the applicable procedures.”

Correctional services said it would investigate the matter fully, including how the device used to record the video was brought in.

“Any possible involvement or negligence by officials will also be investigated, and appropriate action will be taken where wrongdoing is established.

“The removal of illegal and unauthorised items from correctional facilities remains one of the key priorities under the leadership of Commissioner Thobakgale.

“Through intensified searches and security operations, the National Commissioner has consistently called on all Management Areas to maintain clean and secure facilities, free from contraband and activities that undermine the Department’s mandate.

Thobakgale said prisoners could not just break rules and security protocols without consequences.

“Maintaining discipline across all correctional facilities remains cardinal. No individual, whether an offender or an official, will be allowed to undermine the integrity of the correctional system.”