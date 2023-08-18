Cosatu joins Tshwane’s Samwu strike, amplifying municipal union’s protest

Cosatu amplifies the strike led by Samwu in Tshwane, as unions escalate their protests against the city's handling of salary disputes.

SATAWU protested outside Tshwane House in Pretoria, 26 July 2023. They are protesting about increases in their pay. Picture Neil McCartney

Trade union federation, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), is set to join the illegal strike by the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane.

This move by Cosatu will intensify the strike which began on 28 July.

Meanwhile, Samwu provincial secretary Mpho Tladinyane has accused the city of flushing an outrageous amount of money down the drain in its attempt to deny workers their salary and wage increases as agreed in the South African Local Government Bargaining Council.

“Within eight days, the city took the union to the Labour Court on two occasions with frivolous applications alleging that the union is in contempt of the rule nisi issued by the court.

“The city was humiliated with the applications being dismissed. We should be rejoicing over the two victories in court. However, we are concerned that the city has spent over R3 million in legal fees,” he said.

Tladinyane said this money could have been used to service residents.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the city was doing its utmost under very difficult circumstances.

Democratic Alliance Tshwane caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said it was laying criminal charges against Samwu for conspiracy to commit sabotage, sabotage and conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. It said it had obtained evidence “through an anonymous whistle-blower.”