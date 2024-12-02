Bank employees and two suspects arrested for over R3m robbery in Midrand

One of the suspects was found with bank envelopes containing clients' bank cards.

Two female bank employees have been arrested alongside a third suspect for their alleged involvement in a R3 million bank robbery. Picture: iStock

Two bank employees have been arrested alongside two other suspects for their alleged involvement in a R3 million bank robbery in Ivory Park Mall, Midrand, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the robbery happened on Wednesday, 27 November.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the two bank employees colluded with the other suspects when the bank was robbed more than R3 million.”

Information gathered within 48 hours

Masondo said that after the robbery was reported to the police, a team comprising members of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng, Crime Intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI)—also known as the Hawks—and other law enforcement agencies were established to trace and arrest the suspects.

“Within 48 hours, information was gathered about possible suspects and getaway cars. The information led the police to Rosslyn in Tshwane where the first suspect was arrested on Friday, 29 November 2024.”

The investigation led the team to Ga-Rankuwa in Tshwane where the second suspect, who is reported to be the kingpin, was tracked down and arrested.

“He was found with the bank envelopes containing clients’ bank cards alleged to have been taken during the robbery and a VW Golf that was reported to be hijacked in Pretoria North recently.

Bank employee arrested at work

Masondo said the bank employees were arrested on Saturday.

“Police arrested the first bank employee while still at work, and the other bank employee was arrested in Midrand on the same day. The search for more suspects is underway,” Masodo said.

Masondo said the arrested suspects are expected to appear before Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges that include business robbery, possession of hijacked vehicles, and possession of stolen property.

ATM robbers killed

Meanwhile, five suspected ATM bombers have been killed in a shootout with police in Emalahleni.

The suspects were fatally wounded in the gun battle in Witbank early on Monday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said several law enforcement agencies including Saps and the Tactical Management Operational Section (TOMS) of the Hawks acted on information that the robbers were going to blow up an ATM in Witbank.

Mogale said information was operationalised leading the team to Schoongezicht in Emalahleni where the group was reported to be converging at an alleged safe house.

