By Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
8 Jul 2023
7:30 am
News

Cosatu’s legitimacy questioned as workers prioritise job security

The recent Cosatu protests witnessed low attendance, reflecting the declining union membership worldwide.

cosatu march
Members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) take part in a march in Braamfontein, 6 July 2023, during a nation wide protest by various trade unions. COSATU called for protests in Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban to address the devastating effects of corruption, crime, unemployment and rising inflation in South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
It’s not surprising that this week’s Cosatu protests were poorly attended as union membership is declining worldwide and workers are also reluctant to support national strike actions that are unrelated to shopfloor issues, say experts. The ANC-aligned federation took to the streets on Thursday to flex its muscles against the rising cost of living, including hikes in electricity tariffs, as well as fuel price rises, and to oppose load shedding, corruption, crime and unemployment. But attendance was very poor countrywide. Despite this, the federation expressed satisfaction with the turnout. Labour consultant Tony Healy said one of several reasons that this...

