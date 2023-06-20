‘Covid-19 set TB fight back 12 years’ – Health Minister Joe Phaahla

By Faizel Patel

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has set South Africa’s fight against tuberculosis (TB) back an estimated 12 years.

Phaahla was speaking during a tuberculosis indaba in Durban on Tuesday

The event is linked to the South African Aids Conference, which started in Durban this week.

Covid-19

The health minister said Covid-19 impacted individuals, families, communities, economies, the country, and the world.

“By the end of 2022, we had lost over 104 000 lives to this pandemic in South Africa. We also know from the SA Medical Research Council surveillance of excess deaths, that the true number of deaths is likely to be two to three times higher.”

He said South Africa is on the three global lists of high-burden countries for TB, HIV-associated TB, and drug resistant tuberculosis.

“Since 2010, over one million South Africans are estimated to have succumbed to TB, which is preventable and curable.”

Progress reversed

Phaahla said there has been some recovery since 2022, but it is estimated that the pandemic has reversed 12 years of global progress against the disease.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns have severely impacted on TB services throughout the country. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of TB tests provided in South Africa decreased by 23% and case notifications decreased by 25%.”

Recovery plan

The minister said that after extensive consultation with stakeholders, the country has developed the TB Recovery Plan.

“The recovery plan is a target-driven, evidence-based plan aimed at finding people with undiagnosed TB, strengthening linkage of people diagnosed with treatment, strengthening retention in TB care, and strengthening prevention.”

Phaahla added that South Africa is at the forefront of TB research and development.

“There are some new interventions and exciting developments [such as] expanded screening activities with TB Health Check, as well as the use of digital chest X-ray for TB screening. For the people with undiagnosed TB, we plan to screen one million people, 60% [of people living with HIV] tested and notification of 215 900 patients through annual tests.”

Phaahla said a vaccine was advancing to a phase 3 trial in South Africa and there had been promising results.

NHI

The minister added that if the National Health Insurance (NHI) legislation was enacted, it would lead to stronger TB and HIV treatment.

“We are pleased that the NHI Bill has now proceeded to National Council of Provinces, where a vote will be taken today, after which we will enter an interesting phase of lives in health system management.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that more than 110 000 people with TB in South Africa lost their lives between 2020 and 2021.

“Based on 2021 estimates, we are on track to meet the WHO target for reduction in the incidence rate in 2025 of 50%; and we are also likely to meet the 2030 SDG target of 80% reduction in the tuberculosis incidence rate,” Phaahla said.

