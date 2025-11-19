Creecy assures airports ready for G20 Summit

Minister Creecy assures continuous operations, backup power, and fuel reserves at OR Tambo and other airports ahead of the G20 Summit.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy has assured that power supply and contingency systems are in place at OR Tambo International Airport ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit this weekend.

The minister said that South Africa’s points of entry are ready to host the summit.

“Our aviation sector has completed all critical preparations to meet the rigorous standards expected for the historic event,” she said on Wednesday afternoon during a briefing on airport readiness.

Full readiness at OR Tambo and other SA airports – Creecy

Creecy’s briefing comes after The Citizen reported that OR Tambo was in disarray.

Airlines, industry associations, and insiders raised alarm over water outages, power failures, broken equipment, and crumbling infrastructure, blaming poor maintenance.

ALSO READ: OR Tambo International Airport faces chaos before G20

Exactly a year ago, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) was tasked to coordinate all G20 aviation matters.

The minister said that through collaboration with the aviation forum, which included the department of transport, Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS), the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), South African Airways (SAA), and the security agencies in a joint substructure of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure called the Venue Operation Centre (VOC), the aviation sector has ensured the seamless integration and coordination of all airports nationwide.

Creecy said the G20 aviation forum has supported and coordinated the facilitation of delegates across the following Acsa airports: OR Tambo, King Shaka International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, Polokwane International Airport, Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, and Skukuza International Airport.

Main airports to facilitate heads of state and G20 dignitaries

The government has also recognised and approved three airports and one fixed-base operator as the main airports to facilitate heads of state and G20 dignitaries in preparation for the summit.

As of May, the G20 aviation forum comprised OR Tambo (a point of entry), Fireblade Terminal (a fixed-based operator facilitating the heads of state’s entry), Lanseria International Airport (a point of entry), and Waterkloof Air Force Base (a point of entry).

ALSO READ: Airport safety expert lays criminal charges against aviation authorities

“In all the work that these airports do, they are supported by SACAA, ATNS, SAA (the official airline carrier for G20), and our department of transport,” the minister said.

She added that the command centre and VOC at OR Tambo, Fireblade terminal, Lanseria Airport, and Waterkloof Air Force Base are now fully operational and maintain uninterrupted operations.

“The command centre takes responsibility for coordinating all functions across the ports of entry and designated aircraft parking airports, ensuring a continuous and responsive operational presence,” Creecy said.

Minister assures stable power

On Sunday, OR Tambo experienced a power outage, attributed to Ekurhuleni supply faults by Acsa.

In light of that, the minister said the airport is experiencing a continuous and stable power supply. OR Tambo’s main supply comes from the municipality.

ALSO READ: Airport safety concerns cloud G20

“Should power be lost to OR Tambo, we do have backup generators that will take a few seconds to kick in, and they will provide an uninterrupted power supply,” she said.

“Our contingency systems respond exactly as planned, maintaining safety and operational continuity throughout, and I want to assure you that these events have further strengthened the airport’s state of readiness.”

The minister emphasised that while South Africa is expecting all the heads of state to enter South Africa from tomorrow, commercial flights will not be disrupted. She said scheduled commercial flights have been integrated into the overall plans so that ordinary travellers are not inconvenienced.

Jet fuel stockpiled

In terms of jet fuel, Creecy said the G20 aviation forum has stockpiled the necessary fuel, and 54 million litres of fuel reserves are in place.

In the December period, airports experience increased traffic. The minister said the airports have brought all of the additional staff who normally work during the festive season to assist with the summit.

NOW READ: Here’s why flights are being delayed