Centurion father and daughter’s tragic murder-suicide ‘should have been prevented’

Criminologist said this type of killing is occurring more often across South Africa

The family of the eight-year-old girl who was killed by her father in Centurion last weekend, before he turned the firearm on himself, have asked for privacy to mourn.

Condolences continue to stream in from the community members, friends and neighbouring schools after Laerskool Rooihuiskraal announced the passing of a pupil and parent over the last weekend.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved Amé Mia Green and her father, Warren Green. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and all those affected by this great loss. Our Red Ant hearts are very sad. May they rest in peace.”

Suspected murder-suicide

Pretoria police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed that a murder and inquest investigation was launched following the tragedy last weekend.

“The South African Police Service (Saps) in Wierdabrug has launched investigations into a tragic incident that occurred in Amberfield on Friday evening, 21 November 2025. At approximately 8:15pm, police responded to a request for assistance at a home in Amberfield. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of an adult male, aged 44, and an 8-year-old girl, lying on a bed, covered in blood,” he said.

ALSO READ: Centurion father allegedly shoots daughter, takes his own life

Van Dyk said emergency medical personnel were on the scene and declared both of them dead.

“A firearm was recovered at the scene. Crime scene management was activated to assist with the investigation, and both a murder case and an inquest docket have been opened,” he added.

Is this type of killing occurring more often?

Rural criminologist Dr Witness Maluleka said this type of killing is a common trend, and it is occurring more often across South Africa. He said it’s due to the love loss, self-hate, low self-esteem and socio-economic factors such as poverty and unemployment, as well as revenge tactics.

“Unfortunately, the affected children are often caught in the midst of mistrust, cheating partners, betrayal, anger and justifications of a relationship nearing an end. The hope of resurrecting such affairs is mostly destroyed with violent behaviour directed towards family members, which is seen as a last resort to ease the experienced pain and suffering.

“Death is regarded as a last solution, despite the dire societal and psychological consequences it can bring to the surviving family members,” he explained.

Deaths ‘should have been prevented’

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan described the incident as a tragic event which should have been prevented.

Van Graan said when it comes to firearm control, the mental health of the gun owner should be looked at more closely.

“It is all well and good that he was competent when the application for the firearm was made, but what procedures are in place to continuously determine the competence of firearm owners?” she asked.

Van Graan said ⁠such a case during the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence once again emphasises that not only violence against women should be looked at, but that effective steps should be taken to look at the education and mental health of all members of society.

READ NEXT: Police rescue Limpopo toddler locked up in ‘murder-suicide house’