Madlanga Commission set to resume after postponements, attempted hit, and suicide

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is set to resume proceedings on Monday after a week filled with dramatic events, including attempted hits, suicide, and the postponement of testimony by an ANC witness who is not ready to testify.

“The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will, over the next few days, return to the theme of criminality and corruption in the City of Ekhuruleni, with several witnesses appearing to testify,” said the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels.

Suliman Carrim

Last week, North West businessman and ANC member Suliman Carrim’s legal team was granted a request to postpone his testimony before the Madlanga Commissioner of Inquiry.

Carrim’s legal team said they did not have enough time to peruse and study the evidence that he must answer to.

Commissioner Mbuyiseli Madlanga granted a postponement of the matter to 9 and 10 March.

Carrim is required to file his affidavit by 27 February.

Scrutiny

Carrim is facing increased scrutiny after he approached the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis to stop the commission from issuing a subpoena compelling him to testify on Friday.

Witness danger

Meanwhile, dramatic events unfolded over the weekend after Wiandre Pretorius, implicated in Witness D’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, took his own life.

It’s alleged that the 41-year-old shot himself at a petrol filling station in Brakpan on the East Rand on Saturday, 7 February 2026.

Escaping death

Pretorius narrowly escaped death after gunmen riddled his car with 16 bullets in an attempted hit in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday, 5 February.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the incident unfolded in the presence of his partner, a police sergeant, following a dispute.

Witness D

Pretorius was named by Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, in his testimony at the Madlanga commission in November 2025.

Van der Merwe was later gunned down outside his home by unknown assailants on 5 December.

Following his murder, President Cyril Ramaphosa assured that security would be tightened to protect witnesses and those mentioned at the Madlanga commission.

Madlanga Commission

The Madlanga commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the South African Police Service (Saps) and the criminal justice system.

The commission delivered its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 December, three months after the first hearing took place on 17 September 2025.

A dozen witnesses are expected to testify over the next few months as phase two of the commission gets underway.

