KZN residents urged to take precautions after lightning kills one, injures three

Members of Mkhize family were struck by lightning in their Mooi-Mpofana home on Monday.

The eThekwini Municipality has warned residents to take precautions after one person was killed and three others were injured due to inclement weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Members of the Mkhize family were struck by lightning in their Mooi-Mpofana home on Monday.

It is believed the victims were inside their home when the lightning struck, resulting in one fatality. The injured include an infant and two adults, who are receiving treatment at a hospital.

The tragedy comes as severe weather conditions persist in the province. The Cooperative Governance Department stated that disaster management teams are monitoring the situation following a weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

Severe weather

The forecast model indicates a severe orange level 5 thunderstorm over the southern parts of the province and a yellow level 4 in the north of KwaZulu-Natal, including the eThekwini region.

Some of these thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by damaging wind and hail.

ALSO READ: Gauteng heatwave continues as some provinces receive storm warnings

The eThekwini Municipality said this may result in the flooding of roads and settlements, poor driving conditions, damage to infrastructure, and the destruction of mud-based houses.

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance while driving on wet roads. Yellow level 2 damaging winds are expected tomorrow, 5 November from 2pm to Wednesday, 6 November, at around 12am.

“The Municipality’s Disaster Management Centre and other emergency services are on standby and are monitoring any potential impact from the weather currently being experienced in the city,” it said.

The city has advised residents to exercise caution, to stay indoors if possible and to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.

The public has also been reminded not to attempt to cross rivers and streams.

Heatwave

Meanwhile, the heatwave in Gauteng and other parts of the country has dissipated, with cooler weather expected.

Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers. This as warnings have been issued for snow in the Eastern Cape and thunderstorms in other provinces.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Limpopo Valley, Bushveld and south-central parts in Limpopo as well as the extreme eastern parts of the North West province.

ALSO READ: Heatwave breaks with snow and thunderstorm warnings for Tuesday