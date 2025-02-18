DA and Cosatu clash over G20 labour platform representation

A political row erupts as the DA accuses Cosatu of bias in Labour 20, while Cosatu maintains its role follows established labour representation protocols.

Members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) take part in a march in Braamfontein, 6 July 2023, during a nation wide protest by various trade unions. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Trade union federation Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) denies it is trying to hijack Labour 20 – the Presidency platform representing workers’ interests at the G20 summit – and turn it into a one dominated by ANC interests.

Labour 20 was launched yesterday and the DA immediately claimed that participation in it was “restricted to an ANC-aligned political platform dominated by Cosatu”.

Writing in the online publication Politicsweb, DA deputy spokesperson for international relations and cooperation Ryan Smith described the “blatant politicisation of the L20 platform”, saying in a recent parliamentary Zoom meeting that Cosatu national spokesperson Matthew Parks represented labour “seated in front of an ANC flag”.

‘Blatant politicisation of the L20 platform’ – DA

“While Cosatu is South Africa’s largest representative of labour unions, it is an active member of the tripartite alliance, which supports the ANC electorally and bolsters its policies,” said Smith.

He slammed the “seeming preference” by the department of international relations and cooperation for “left-leaning and ANC-aligned organisations to take part in the many working groups under SA’s G20 presidency”.

This, said Smith, went “against our claimed G20 philosophy, emphasising the interconnectedness of individuals within broader communal, societal, environmental and spiritual contexts”.

“Just as the government of national unity represents a plurality of South African voices in the national executive, so must our nation’s G20 presidency represent a diversity of ideas and policy positions to solve our country’s most pressing problems,” said Smith.

He said the DA would write to International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola requesting the inclusion of various think-tanks in the L20 and Business20.

These included the National Employers Association of South Africa, the Centre for Development and Enterprise, Brenthurst Foundation, SA Institute of Race Relations, Sakeliga and the Centre for Risk Analysis.

Dirco not convenor of the Labour 20

Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the department was not the convenor of the L20.

“It is convened by other stakeholders in the labour space,” Phiri said.

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Federation of Unions of South Africa have confirmed being among labour groupings invited to participate in the L20.

Parks said Cosatu noted “the bizarre attempt by some inconsequential DA MP to dictate to organised labour its composition at the L20”.

He said parliament passed the National Economic Development and Labour Council Act in 1995 establishing a social dialogue forum, where government, business, labour and civil society engage on key socioeconomic and labour issues.

“The Act and protocol provide the criteria for each social partner’s representation,” said Parks.

National Economic Development and Labour Council Act

“In the case of organised labour, it is the four federations led by Cosatu as the majority federation, but inclusive of our sister formations, Fedusa, the National Council of Trade Unions and Saftu.

“Organised labour’s representation at various international forums – from the International Labour Organisation to Brics, Agoa [African Growth and Opportunity Act] and the G20’s L20 – reflect this formula.”

The composition and representation of organised labour was for workers to determine.

“As if this was not enough, Mr Smith has now stated in a strange press release that he demands government impose various fringe employers’ organisations and right-wing think-tanks to participate in organised labour’s L20 events,” Parks said.

“Some of these organisations are spreading falsehoods about SA across the world, at great cost to investment and the economy.

“We do not look kindly upon any politician telling workers who should represent them.

‘We don’t look kindly on politician telling workers who should represent them’

“If these were the mere rantings of some ill-informed crank, it would suffice to dismiss them as exactly that.

“However, as Mr Smith is now an MP, workers have the right to hold him to a higher standard. “Not only is he being paid with their hard-earned taxes, but he has been entrusted with passing laws and budgets that impact upon the entire nation.

“Labour secured seats and invited one representative from each of the four federations to participate in the G20’s employment working group, where various member states and labour ministers facilitate their engagements.”

