Employment and labour department offers 10 000 graduate internships

Department of Employment and Labour plans to recruit 10 000 interns for the Graduate Internship Programme annually.

The Department of Employment and Labour is inviting unemployed South African graduates to apply for its 24-month Graduate Internship Programme.

Applications are open and set to close on 21 February 2025.

Interested candidates must be between 18 and 35 years old to apply.

Applicants must be unemployed and have never participated in any internship programme previously.

10 000 interns to be recruited

The Department of Employment and Labour is set to recruit 20 000 Inspector and Enforcement interns over the next two years.

According to the ministry, the Graduate Internship Programme will recruit 10 000 interns annually across the nine provinces.

The Department of Public Services and Administration (DPSA) has published an official advertisement for the first cohort in the Vacancy Circular 5 of 2025.

It now invites all qualified candidates to submit their applications according to the advertisement’s instructions.

Internship applications

According to the department, applicants must submit their applications on a completed new Z83 application form, which they can obtain from any public service department, along with a detailed curriculum vitae (CV).

The department will not consider applications submitted using the outdated Z83 application form for employment.

“Each post(s) advert must be accompanied by its own application form for employment and must be fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant.

“Failure to fully complete, initial and sign the Z83 form will lead to disqualification of the application during the selection process,” the department added.

The department will not consider applicants who fail to comply with the specified requirements and instructions.

Due to the large number of applications, the department said correspondence will only be limited to shortlisted candidates.

“If you have not been contacted within eight weeks after the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.”

Only shortlisted candidates must submit their qualifications and other supporting documents on or before the interview date.

The successful candidate will be subjected to a personnel suitability check, which will include criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification, and employment verification.

Furthermore, applicants must declare any pending criminal, disciplinary or other allegations or investigations against them.

“Should this be uncovered during or after the interview took place, the application will not be considered, and in the unlikely event that the person has been appointed, such appointment will be terminated,” the department said.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale

