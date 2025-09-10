DA and FF Plus clash over motion for tighter protection of matric pupils

According to the FF Plus, the lack of additional security during exam season could deepen educational inequalities.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has criticised the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape for voting against a motion that called for tighter protection of matriculants during the upcoming exam season.

FF Plus provincial leader Grant Marais said the motion was intended to ensure that pupils, particularly those in high-risk communities, are safeguarded when they leave school premises earlier than usual during exam periods.

“When the matric exams commence, pupils depart from school premises earlier than usual, which increases the likelihood of finding themselves in dangerous situations,” Marais said.

He added that gang violence on the Cape Flats placed children in constant danger.

“The truth is that children from underprivileged communities live in fear every day due to gang violence, with a high likelihood of innocent pupils being caught in the crossfire,” Marais said.

The party argued that rejecting the motion while later proposing a debate on the rise in shootings in the province exposed a contradiction in the DA’s stance.

Concerns over inequality and safety

According to the FF Plus, the lack of additional security during exam season could deepen educational inequalities.

“A learning environment marked by violent crime creates educational inequalities that undermine these pupils’ academic prospects,” Marais said.

He described the DA’s rejection of the motion as a “moral error,” claiming the decision placed financial considerations ahead of pupil safety.

“Children’s safety and security should never be used as a political pawn,” Marais added, vowing that the party would continue to push the provincial government for concrete measures.

DA clarifies stance

The DA, however, rejected suggestions that it was indifferent to pupil safety.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde opposed the FF Plus’ motion, but his office stressed that it was not dismissed outright.

“The Premier objected to the motion without notice, but not to the idea of the motion. It will now be placed on the order paper for debate,” said Regan Thaw, media liaison officer to the Premier.

Thaw said the provincial parliament could not pass a motion without considering costs or a detailed plan.

“The Western Cape Provincial Parliament cannot agree to motions without any budget or plan attached to the motion,” he said.

