Six killed in three separate double murders in Western Cape

The Western Cape has been plagued by a series of shootings.

Six people have been killed in three separate double murders in the Western Cape.

The incident happened on Monday and Tuesday in Kraaifontein, outside Cape Town.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said they are investigating the shootings.

“At about 23:30 on Tuesday, two females, aged 19 and 25, were shot and fatally wounded. The third, a 24-year-old victim, was shot and injured in Molefe Street, Wallacedene. Police members attended to the crime scene, where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

“The 19 and 25-year-old victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the 24-year-old victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment,” Twigg said.

Ten minutes later

Twigg said the second incident happened just ten minutes later.

“In another incident, at about 23:40 in Taleman Street, Wallacedene, two females in their twenties were shot and fatally wounded. Police members responded and found the victims inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds to their heads. Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

Shooting

Twigg said the possibility that these incidents are linked cannot be ruled out.

“In an unrelated shooting incident on Monday, at about 21:50, police members responded to a complaint of a shooting on the corner of 9th Avenue and Verster Street, Eikendal, where they found the bodies of two victims, aged 20 and 22, who sustained gunshot wounds.

“Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Twigg said.

Twigg said the motives for these attacks form part of the police investigation.

Gang violence

Earlier this week, acting police minister Feroz Cachalia said the state needs to use all available resources to confront the issue of gangs in the Western Cape, especially at court buildings across the city.

This comes after a series of deadly shootings at courts.

Speaking to the media after meeting senior police officials in the Western Cape, where the rise in gang-related killings has come to light, Cachalia said police must take action.

“It’s to deal with what is an evolving crime pattern. My view is that it’s not just old-style gang violence. I think this is organised crime, and the State needs to use all its available resources to confront this problem.”

Cachalia added that the problem of gang violence is not the result of inadequate policing.

