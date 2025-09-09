Police appeal for information after three men killed in Cape Town

The shooting, which police said may be gang-related, occurred in Mitchells Plain.

Police in the Western Cape are appealing to the public for information following a fatal shooting in which three men, aged 21, 22 and 36, were killed after returning from a Rasta festival.

The shooting, which police said may be gang-related, occurred in Mitchells Plain on Sunday night.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said they are investigating the shooting.

“At approximately 23:50, police responded to reports of gunfire in Bayern Munich Road in Tafelsig, where the bodies of two men were discovered. A third victim was later confirmed dead after arriving at a nearby medical facility.

“Preliminary information suggests the victims were returning home from a Rasta festival when they came under fire from unknown gunmen. While the motive is still under investigation, the possibility of the incident being gang-related has not been ruled out,” Traut said.

Traut has urged anyone with information that can assist investigators to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

“Detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit are following up on all leads. Information can also be shared anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application.”

Gang violence

Meanwhile, acting police minister Feroz Cachalia said the state needs to use all available resources to confront the issue of gangs in the Western Cape, especially at court buildings throughout the city.

Speaking to the media after meeting senior police officials in the Western Cape, where the rise in gang-related killings has come to light, Cachalia said police must take action.

Intelligence policing

Cachalia said there has been an “evolution” of gang violence.

“It has deep historical roots; it’s been there for a long time. What we’re dealing with is organised transnational crime. These are syndicates that are well-armed, and they have financial resources.

“These are businesses accumulating large amounts of money, they have access to guns, and they are supplying drugs. So we’re going to have to fight this problem in a comprehensive way,” Cachalia said.

Cachalia added that the problem of gang violence is not the result of inadequate policing, saying the scourge requires enhanced intelligence-driven policing.

