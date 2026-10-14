R6m spent on toilets with no plumbing at ‘state-of-the-art’ sports facility (VIDEO)

Despite suffering regular power outages, many potholes and streetlights not working, the Tswaing Local Municipality invested R16 million in a sports facility.

The DA in the North West is demanding answers after the Tswaing Local Municipality spent R6 million on bathrooms at a sports facility. Despite the millions spent, the bathrooms have no plumbing or roofing.

The bathrooms are part of the Delareyville Sports Facility, which is currently under renovation. Last year, the municipality decided to add two netball courts and a grass court to the existing facility at a cost of R10 million.

But a few months later, the council also decided it needed an additional R6 million to build a new ablution block.

“The only thing that was done is the grass court that you can see, the two netball courts and a fence; the stadium is still the old dilapidated stadium as it is. In the next financial year, we had to budget another R6 million for bathrooms, toilets,” said DA councillor Soret Viljoen in an interview with The Citizen.

R6m spent but no plumbing or roof

She said what was more concerning was that it appeared the contractor had left the construction site, as there was no security at the sports facility.

“You cannot see on the notice board (outside the facility) the contractor, the contract number, who is the subcontractor, nothing. The bathrooms are still incomplete,” said Viljoen.

The R6-million bathroom at the Delareyville Sports Facility in Tswaing Municipality, North West, on 16 September 2026. The building had no roof, plumbing, doors or windows. Picture: Shaun Holland

When The Citizen visited the sports facility in September, there was no activity around the construction area, and the controversial bathrooms were incomplete.

Despite spending R6 million on the bathrooms, there was no plumbing installed and the structure didn’t even have a roof. There were also no doors and windows.

“What is of major concern to the DA is that only R1.7 million rand is budgeted for maintenance and upgrading in the three towns of Tswaing, Delareyville, Sannieshof and Ottosdal. For the past five years, there was no upgrading of the municipal electrical infrastructure. People are suffering regular and long power outages because the infrastructure is old and dilapidated.

Despite millions being spent on the Delareyville Sports Facility, DA councillor Soret Viljoen said it is still the same “old dilapidated stadium”. Picture: Shaun Holland

“Streets are full of potholes, landfill sites are not managed, streetlights are not working, the Henk Joubert nature reserve is not fenced, and parks and cemeteries are not maintained. Sannieshof and Ottosdal still have no sewer system; they still use the old honey-sucker system where each house and business [has] a septic tank that needs regular vacuum service.

“There is only one honey-sucker to render this service in Ottosdal, and only one cherry picker for electrical services – to be shared amongst the three towns. Yet Tswaing spent R16 million on a sports facility – that can still not be used,” said Viljoen.

“The community plays soccer in an open field next to the so-called state-of-the-art sports facility,” she added.

A municipality in crisis?

Last year, an investigation commissioned by the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) uncovered evidence of maladministration and corruption at the municipality. Governance failures have reportedly cost the municipality millions.

Delareyville is in the Tswaing Local Municipality, which is plagued by governance failures. Picture: Shaun Holland

According to News24, a report by Tau Matsimela Attorneys revealed that the municipality spent R47.6 million on litigation over five years while prioritising irregular appointments and salary increases over community needs and services.

The report concluded that Mayor Norah Mahlangu and her administration had failed the residents of Tswaing and could lead to the collapse of the municipality if changes are not made.

Municipality blames payment challenges and weather

Municipal communications officer Osupile Tys told The Citizen on Tuesday that the upgrading of Delareyville Sports Facility is a municipal infrastructure development project with an overall estimated cost of R16 million, implemented in two phases.

“Phase 1 of the project was successfully completed during the 2024-25 financial year. For Phase 2, a service provider was appointed in December 2025, with the project initially scheduled for completion in July 2026.

“However, the project experienced delays primarily due to payment challenges and adverse weather conditions experienced earlier in the year, which affected the planned construction programme. Consequently, the project completion date has been revised to November 2026,” said Tys.

The tennis court at the Delareyville Sports Facility. Picture: Shaun Holland

He said Phase 2 of the project is 60% complete, with construction activities continuing.

“The municipality remains committed to ensuring the successful completion of the facility, which is expected to enhance sporting infrastructure, promote recreational activities and provide improved sporting opportunities for the Delareyville community and surrounding areas,” he said.

Is the state-of-the-art facility needed?

According to Tys, upgrading the Delareyville sports facility is an important investment aimed at promoting sports, recreation and youth development within the Tswaing community.

“The facility will provide a conducive environment for sporting activities, encourage talent development and create opportunities for hosting sporting tournaments and community events.

“The facility comprises various sporting components, including swimming pools, which are earmarked for refurbishment in subsequent phases, subject to the availability of funding,” he said.

Tys said the municipality’s long-term objective is to fully revive the facility and restore its functionality as a multi-purpose sporting and recreational centre, capable of accommodating various sporting codes and serving the broader community of Tswaing Local Municipality.

After The Citizen sent questions to the municipality on Monday, 12 October, Viljoen said construction workers started putting a roof on the R6-million bathrooms on Tuesday.