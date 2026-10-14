SA aviation deaths up despite safety oversight rank

Sacaa is stepping up general aviation safety measures after fatalities increased by 243%, despite a decline in the overall number of accidents.

South Africa is ranked seventh globally for aviation safety oversight by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, according to the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa).

South Africa scored 94.99% in the safety oversight assessment, placing it first in Africa.

“This is indeed an achievement we can be proud of as a nation,” said Sacaa commissioner Poppy Khoza yesterday.

General aviation deaths rise despite fewer accidents

But dampening the achievement was the number of fatalities in general aviation, a sector that includes private flying, flight training, business aviation, aerial surveying and emergency medical operations.

Despite the number of accidents declining, Khoza said fatal accidents increased from four to 17, a 325% increase, while fatalities rose by 243%.

The figures showed that 24 people died in general aviation accidents during the 2025-26 financial year, compared with seven previously.

“Behind these figures are lost lives, grieving families,” she said.

This is in stark contrast to scheduled commercial aviation, where South Africa has maintained a record of no fatal aircraft accidents for nearly 40 years.

Sacaa develops strategy to reduce general aviation accidents

Khoza said every safety intervention mattered, even in a year when the overall number of recorded accidents had declined.

Investigations continued to identify flight crew or human error, mechanical and engine failures, and structural problems among the causes of accidents.

“The commitment to protecting life must be consistent across every part of aviation,” she said.

Sacaa has partnered with industry to develop a general aviation safety strategy targeting human factors, decision-making and operational safety.

It includes accident reduction seminars, risk management initiatives and safety publications aimed at improving awareness.

Khoza also announced that amendments to the Civil Aviation Act were gazetted on Monday, providing for the separation of aircraft accident investigations from Sacaa to strengthen their independence.

The legislative changes also expand the regulator’s environmental oversight responsibilities.

Judicial inquest to examine fatal 2020 Sacaa aircraft crash

Khoza also addressed the January 2020 crash of Sacaa aircraft ZS-CAR, which claimed the lives of three employees, saying the regulator continued to dispute aspects of the final investigation report published by the Ethiopian accident investigation authorities in January 2022.

She confirmed that a judicial inquest would examine the circumstances of the deaths