DA slams ANC over parody of Tania Campbell and Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate (VIDEO)

The roughly minute-long clip purports to show the pair in what looks like a mayoral office.

The DA has slammed the Ekurhuleni ANC over a viral parody video allegedly created using artificial intelligence, accusing the party of resorting to a “cheap political stunt”.

The video, posted on social media by the Ekurhuleni ANC, features what appear to be mayoral candidate Khathu Rasilingwane and former Ekurhuleni DA mayor Tania Campbell having a conversation about allegations involving controversial businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Parody video

The roughly minute-long clip purports to show the pair in what looks like a mayoral office.

In the video, the character invented as Rasingwala asks what could be offered to Matlala in return for VIP protection because Campbell’s character said that she does not want state-provided protectors. Rasingwala then proceeds to wonder what they can offer Matlala, given that he was one of the leaders of the ‘Big 5’.

Campbell’s character responds: “We will install blue lights in all his VIP cars and also award all EMS tenders to him. I’m sure he will love it.”

Watch the parody:

Source: Facebook

The parody then goes further, with the same character saying: “Once that is done, I’ll scrap the indigent policy. Services will not be rendered in wards that didn’t vote for us.” It’s followed by witchy cackles.

DA to lay complaint with IEC

The DA said it will lay a complaint with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

“The DA has noted the use by the ANC in Ekurhuleni of an AI-generated video in which characters purported to be senior DA members are having a conversation that purports to reveal their corrupt and racist attitudes. This false fabrication is not only a contravention of the IEC’s code of conduct (including the code on mis- and disinformation) but also in breach of several of our country’s laws,” said the party’s deputy national campaign manager, Werner Horn.

“We will be laying a complaint with the IEC and call on it to handle the complaint speedily and effectively, as this type of behaviour poses a serious threat to the fairness of the upcoming local government elections.”

An Ekurhuleni DA caucus member told The Citizen the video clearly showed that the ANC regards the opposition party as an increasingly serious political threat in the metro. “It was a cheap political stunt, and it shows you that the ANC’s back is against the wall. They have finally realised that the DA can pose a serious challenge,” the caucus member said.

However, another DA representative in the same caucus said the underlying allegations concerning Campbell and Matlala should not be dismissed simply because of how they were presented. The representative said that if credible evidence existed to support allegations of a relationship or arrangement between Campbell and Matlala during her tenure, the matter should be properly and thoroughly investigated.

They said the rule of law should take its course and that the DA’s own policies governing ethical conduct should apply if any wrongdoing is established.

The DA has not responded to questions by the time of publication, but the party’s official comments will be added once received. So too with ANC Ekurhuleni regional chairperson Jongizizwe Dlabathi, who was not available for comment at the time of publication.