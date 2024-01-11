‘We can’t have thugs, racists or an angry dictator running this country’ − Maimane

Here are some of the promises Maimane has made if elected president.

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has confirmed that he will run for the top job. Picture: Neil McCartney

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has again confirmed his bid to run for president in this year’s election, throwing shade at the current political leadership in the country.

Speculation around whether Maimane would run for president began when he launched Build One SA two years ago, and was confirmed at a party event last year.

‘It’s time for Maimane’

He took to social media on Wednesday to declare it was his time to lead.

“No John. No Julius. It’s time for Maimane”.

He said the country should not be led by thugs, racists or dictators.

“I am running for president of South Africa. We can’t have thugs running this nation. We can’t have racists running this nation and we can’t have angry dictators running this country.

“We need visionary and ethical leadership driven by a deep love for all South Africans.”

He claimed there is no future in the ANC and that it was time to “stop fantasising about an ANC that works. Those days are long gone”.

What is he promising?

Speaking at a party event in September, Maimane said he would focus on education, health and unemployment, among others.

Address poverty and unemployment

“We will make sure that no child will go to bed hungry”.

He also promised a job in every home.

“We do that by making sure our townships are places of economic zones where we can invest over R200 billion to create new jobs and wealth for our citizens.

“We are going to roll out an extended Public Works programme to make sure that every unemployed person gets an opportunity to work. Six months where you can do an internship and six months where you can volunteer at a government place. This is so that when you go and look for work and they say you don’t have experience, you can say here is my talent.”

Focus on new businesses

He said he would introduce a jobs and justice capital fund for companies that have benefitted from the past to contribute to fund new businesses.

Keep the lights on

Maimane said he would “keep the lights on” by introducing safe nuclear options for power generation, “so that our people never have to suffer from load shedding”.

Fix Transnet

He also promised to fix Transnet.

“If we don’t fix Transnet, our logistics does not work. Let us appoint new leadership that will ensure our transport logistics company in South Africa can move goods in and out.

Collaboration schools

He said he would introduce a collaboration school system where parents can choose where their child will go to school.

“So that you don’t ever have to say; ‘If I live in a poor area, with a poor school, I will end up with a poor education’. You can say, ‘I will choose where I send my child to school’. We will introduce collaborative schools where subjects are taught better and education is changed for the future of our young people”.

Specialised corruption courts

He promised 120 000 extra police officers on the ground and specialised corruption courts to fight the scourge of graft.

“If you commit corruption, 15 years is yours.”