DA reveals plan to ‘turbocharge’ SA economy with Eskom shake-up and scrapping BBBEE

More action, less talk said DA leader John Steenhuisen as the party launched its six-point plan to fix SA's economic woes

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Monday launched a plan that he said would “turbocharge” South Africa’s economy. The party presented the six-point plan at its Bruma headquarters in the East Rand.

Steenhuisen noted the biggest stumbling blocks to economic progress. He called for the removal of broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) as it is legislated at present, along with employment equity legislation and the Expropriation Act.

He said these measures have failed to deliver transformation, and have instead deterred investment, stifled small business growth and entrenched political patronage.

“BBBEE has done nothing for ordinary South Africans,” he said. “The only empowerment South Africa needs is more jobs.”

Steenhuisen: No talk shops, just action

At the same time, Steenhuisen again dismissed government’s proposed national dialogue on the economy as a waste of money and time, saying South Africans already know what needs to be done.

“South Africa doesn’t need more talk. It needs action,” Steenhuisen said.

The DA’s plan proposes replacing existing empowerment and equity laws with policies that create opportunity based on need and merit, removing red tape for small businesses and reforming labour laws to make it easier to employ citizens and expand.

The party also wants Eskom’s monopoly broken, with the electricity sector opened to competition in both generation and distribution, and municipal electricity revenue ring-fenced for investment in infrastructure.

The DA also called for the urgent modernisation of rail, ports and digital networks, including concessioning freight rail and port terminals to private operators and ending Transnet’s control. Steenhuisen said South Africa’s poor port rankings were holding back exports and economic growth.

Public spending reform, particularly around flaccid state-owned companies is another priority.

”Bailouts to state-owned entities have cost R310 billion. Enough is enough. Government needs to stabilise debt, cut waste and root out ghost employees. Public money must build infrastructure and provide frontline services, not bankroll incompetence.”

Investment in infrastructure

The plan also touches on local government failures, and stabilising coalition administrations, set minimum representation thresholds for councils, and protect service revenue so it is reinvested in infrastructure. The DA also wants to see greater private sector involvement in municipalities that are unable to deliver basic services. Public private partnerships offer solutions where government coffers have run dry, noted Steenhuisen.

Restoring the rule of law, Steenhuisen said the DA’s plan includes establishing a new anti-corruption body, “a Scorpions 2.0”. He also wanted to see lifestyle audits on senior police officials, strengthening rural safety measures and improving police capacity to combat crime across the country.

Steenhuisen said these reforms would “build a superhighway to growth and prosperity” and create an economy where participation is not determined by race or political connections.

The DA intends to table the plan in Cabinet and parliament.

“This must become more than a promise. It must become a fight,” he said. “A fight for growth, a fight for jobs.

“If you want clean water in your taps, electricity you can rely on and jobs for your children, this is your plan.”

