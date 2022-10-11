The DA welcomes former Eldorado Park councillor Fazel Jaffer back to the party

Kgomotso Phooko

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and Gauteng Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Solly Msimanga, have welcomed the return of former Eldorado Park councillor Fazel Jaffer to the party.

The former ward councillor in ward 17 made an exodus from the party early last year citing that the DA was derelict in their duties of assisting residents of Eldorado Park.

After ditching the DA, he went on to join the Patriotic Alliance (PA) under the leadership of Gayton McKenzie.

“All relevant structures have accepted your request to be reinstated as a member of the DA and welcomed you back home – the Federal Executive of the Democratic Alliance, the DA Gauteng Provincial and Johannesburg Regional Leadership. Great to have you back on the blue team,” said former Joburg mayor Phalatse.

Jaffer’s exodus followed the resignation of former DA ward 17 Eldorado councillor Peter Rafferty in October 2020, who also went on to join the PA.

Rafferty had served the community of ward 17 for nine years, stating that it was time for him to move on.

At the time Jaffer left the DA, Msimanga said that they were not aware of his departure from the party and only saw by pictures posted by the PA.

“Thank you for realising that the only party that can deliver on its promises is the Democratic Alliance. It is the DA that gets service delivery done and truly cares about the future of our town, cities, provinces and country.

“We do not need to dwell in the past, that is behind us now, and we confidently move forward knowing that with you in our midst, we can continue the repair and rebuild of Eldorado Park,” added Phalatse.

Phalatse accused the PA for using the community of Eldorado Park as a stepping stone to get into public office.

“The DA is here today, with Mr Jaffer, to tell the community of Eldorado Park that the PA is not a home for coloured South Africans, but a home for opportunistic and power hungry politicians, no different from the ANC,” she added.

