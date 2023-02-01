Daily news update: Wilem Kruger, Malema vs Kenny and anti-viral meds to treat Covid

Citizen Reporter

Doubts that Willem Kruger died by drowning

The mysterious death of 29-year-old Groblersdal farmer Willem Kruger continues to confuse his friends and family.

The latest developments, according to Die Rapport, centre around an alleged cover-up of his death.

People close to Kruger refuse to believe the young farmer’s death was an accident.

Kunene found guilty over ‘cockroach’ slur, must say sorry to Malema

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene and EFF leader Julius Malema are in the Johannesburg High Court today. Photos: File

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene has been ordered to apologise to EFF leader Julius Malema after he called him a “cockroach” and a “little frog” during a TV interview in November 2021.

The Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday found Kunene guilty of hate speech.

It ordered Kunene to publicly apologise to Malema and retract the statement. It also ruled that Kunene must pay Malema’s costs.

Kunene must issue the apology within 30 days.

Sahpra green lights anti-viral meds to treat Covid

3D rendering pills, white pills scattered on black background. Medicines for treatment. Pharmaceutical preparation. Medical product

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has registered anti-viral medication Paxlovid to treat Covid-19.

The medication is manufactured by Pfizer.

Paxlovid is used for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid in adult patients who do not need

supplemental oxygen and who are at risk of their infection becoming severe.

Where is the tiger? Edenvale SPCA yet to confirm safety of big cat

Photo: iStock

Confusion reigned on social media on Monday evening after the Edenvale SPCA said in a statement that it was unable to confirm the safety of the tiger that was captured and sedated following its escape on Monday morning.

This after private security company SOS SA shared on its social media pages that the tiger was safe.

Swat SOS 24/7 wrote on Facebook: “Units have assisted in locating and capturing the tiger in Edenvale. The animal has been sedated and taken to a sanctuary for safe keeping. No further information will be given at this time.”

Mihlali loses her cool after she sparks pregnancy rumours

Mihlali Ndamase and her mother Pumla Ndamase | Picture: Instagram/ Kagiso Phaswana

Despite being told countless times to mind their own uteruses (uteri?), social media users don’t seem to have learned their lesson. The latest subject of their curiosity is influencer Mihlali Ndamase who sparked pregnancy rumours due to the fact that they think she doesn’t post pictures of herself as frequently as she used to.

Most recently, her followers overstepped their bounds when they filled her comments with premature congratulatory messages and questions about whether or not she was pregnant.

‘Lazy’ Mpisane set to call it quits?

Andile Mpisane might prematurely hang up his boots. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images.

Royal AM chairman and midfielder Andile Mpisane is said to be considering hanging up his boots before he even makes his debut in the DStv Premiership.

None of the coaches, past and present, have shown any faith in the 21-year-old, and his dream of playing in the top-flight might never be realised.

“Football needs a lot of commitment and discipline,” said a source.

