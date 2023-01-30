Doubts that Willem Kruger died by drowning

Citizen Reporter

The mysterious death of 29-year-old Groblersdal farmer Willem Kruger continues to confuse his friends and family.

The latest developments, according to Die Rapport, centre around an alleged cover-up of his death.

People close to Kruger refuse to believe the young farmer’s death was an accident.

Family of Willem Kruger, who went missing and was later found in the Vaal River, hold a memorial service on 29 November 2022. Photo: Facebook

William Kruger’s mysterious disappearance

The 29-year-old, who was the son of well-known farmer Tian Kruger, disappeared last year while attending the bachelor’s party of his friend, Ghini Greyling.

Greyling is the son of mega farmer, BP Greyling.

Kruger disappeared from Henbase Lodge in Mpumalanga on 13 November, Middelburg Observer reported.

Police divers discovered his white Toyota Hilux Dakar, and his body, in the Vaal River nine days after he went missing.

Police divers retrieving Willem Kruger’s bakkie. Photo: Supplied to Middelburg Observer

Why investigators are stumped

Investigators are stumped on a few elements of the case, including the placement of the bakkie keys.

The keys were recovered from the vehicle floor while the bakkie’s handbrake was on with the gear lever in park mode.

Investigators also believe the extent of the damage to Kruger’s Hilux did not correspond with the amount of time the bakkie was supposedly submerged underwater; in other words, the damage to the bakkie was minimal.

There were also no signs of a struggle of drowning inside the vehicle that would typically take place if Kruger had accidentally driven into the water, as theorised.

The bakkie and his body were not recovered during the initial six-day search, during which hundreds of people scoured the shoreline and traversed the river with water ponies and dingies. Police divers searched underwater, while helicopters conducted an ariel search using sophisticated mona and electromagnetic technology, including a drone used by mines to do prospecting work.

The search had to be put on hold the following weekend to host a wedding at the lodge.

The bakkie was found nine days later, just under the water’s surface, in the same place experienced divers had previously covered during the early days of the search.

An unexplained cartridge case for a handgun was also discovered in the parking lot of the bar area.

The bakkie belonging to another partygoer, Janneman Uys, was reportedly confiscated by police.

The motive for the attack and cover-up is still unclear.

