Willem Kruger ‘possibly drowned’ – preliminary report

Preliminary reports into the death of Willem Kruger, a 29-year-old farmer from Grobersdal, Limpopo, who disappeared in November 2022, have revealed that he may have drowned.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said there is still only an inquest into Kruger’s death and no murder investigation at this stage.

More results are needed, but it will take more time.

Sakkie Lourens from Bosveld Crime Investigations, who was involved in the investigation and tracking during the early stages of Kruger’s disappearance, stood by his initial assessment that there was no foul play.

Willem Kruger investigation

The Groblersdal-based farmer went missing on the evening of a friend’s bachelor party, and his body was found in the Vaal River nine days later.

Many people close to Kruger believe his body “was planted in the river”.

They cite several inconsistencies in the investigation, including that the keys of the vehicle were not in the ignition, and the automatic Toyota Dakar was in park mode.

Police urge community to stop making allegations

Police have recently called on community members to stop making allegations and assumptions about Kruger’s death because it was adding to his family’s trauma.

A recent report by Die Rapport centred around an alleged cover-up of the young farmer’s death.

“We don’t know who is passing on the information to them. We suspect it is a private investigator,” said Mohlala at the time.

Mohlala also did not want to comment on allegations that another party guest, Janneman Uys’ vehicle had been seized as part of investigations.

An anonymous person told the Middelburg Observer that Uys’ bakkie had been in pristine condition when he arrived at the Henbase Lodge where the bachelor’s party was hosted. But was reportedly ‘full of dents and missing a side mirror’ by the end of the night.

“I say again, no other vehicle was seized. All vehicles that were part of the investigation are those of the deceased,” reiterated Mohlala.

Uys also did not respond to the allegations.

Compiled, edited and translated from Afrikaans for The Citizen by Narissa Subramoney. This article first appeared on Caxton publication Middelburg Observer’s website, by Daleen Naudè. Read the original article here.

