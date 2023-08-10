Daily news update: Ramaphosa Women’s Day speech, Cape Town taxi strike and Dickason trial

By Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘Men need to change’: Ramaphosa says progress made, but GBVF ‘must end’

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the official Womans Day event held at Union Buildings on Womans Day, 9 August 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government has made progress in combating gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) by ensuring that stricter bail conditions and life sentences are imposed on perpetrators.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on the occasion of Women’s Day on Wednesday.

The 9 August commemoration marks the day in 1956 when thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings to protest against Apartheid pass laws.

Read more here

Santaco wants to avoid sending taxi drivers into ‘lion’s den’ as Ramaphosa slams violent strike

A burnt-out bus and Healthnet taxi on the N2 near Langa on 3 August 2023 in Cape Town. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

It remains unclear on whether the ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town will end any time soon amid talks between government and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

The strike started last week Thursday over the impounding of taxis, resulting the torching of buses as well as road blocks that has affected schools and health services across Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town, Department of Transport and Santaco in the Western Cape have since been locked in negotiations on Wednesday to end the week-long taxi strike.

Read more here

Dickason trial: How idea became belief that ‘brutal, callous’ murders are ‘happy ending’

Picture: iStock

The headline-grabbing murder trial of South African doctor Lauren Dickason continued for its 18th day at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, before a jury of eight women and four men.

On Wednesday, forensic psychologist Dr Ghazi Metoui was called to give evidence in support of the defence.

The jury have now heard from five mental health experts who assessed Dickason after the children’s death – three called by the defence and two by the Crown.

Read more here

IFP/DA coalition stands no chance in KZN, says Mtolo

ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo during a media briefing at Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme House in Durban on 26 April 2023. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The IFP and DA coalition will not be able to garner the votes required for the two parties to dislodge the ANC from power in KwaZulu-Natal at next year’s general elections.

This is according to ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, who said the ruling party was not spending “sleepless nights” over projections showing that an IFP/DA coalition will be able to remove the ANC from power in KZN.

Read more here

‘This job had a face and name before it was advertised’, says enraged Sello Maake Ka-Ncube

Sello Maake ka Ncube on ‘Blood & Water’ on Netflix | Picture: Screengrab

Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is not happy after he was not appointed as the new artistic director at the Market Theatre.

The position was given to Greg Homann in January this year, and the actor recently opened up about the matter on his Instagram page.

This comes after Trompies member and EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa asked who was the perfect candidate for the position between Sello and Greg.

Read more here

Sundowns strike late to sink Chiefs

Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal against Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Mamelodi Sundowns edged past Kaizer Chiefs with a 2-1 win in a DStv Premiership encounter played at a packed Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

Lucas Ribeiro scored the only goal of the opening half in a game that was played on a patchy and uneven surface. Ashley Du Preez equalised late in the game and just when it looked like the game was heading for a draw, substitute Neo Maema scored a 90th minute winner.

Read more here

Brushing aside criticism, Mapimpi sets his sights on another World Cup

Makazole Mapimpi has become one of the stars of the Springbok team. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images

In the weeks leading up to the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup squad announcement there was much debate about whether outside back Makazole Mapimpi would be included in the 33-man group.

There were discussions over his loss of form and him being put under pressure by Kurt-Lee Arendse, among others, and whether he had moved down the pecking order.

However, all the talking and debating was put to bed when Mapimpi was named in the select group that will go to France to try and defend the Webb Ellis Cup next month.

Read more here