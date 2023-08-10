Men must help to liberate women

By Editorial staff

Even a slow drip of water will wear away the toughest granite, so there must be hope that all the publicity being given to women this Women’s Month will eventually erode the macho, sexist attitudes of South African men.

And it’s no good offering up the “not all men” argument: the evils and discrimination faced by women are caused by men.

And men, as a whole, are guilty because while they may not be committing crimes or acting incorrectly themselves, they allow the toxic atmosphere to continue, where women are seen as second-class citizens.

ALSO READ: ‘Men need to change’: Ramaphosa says progress made, but GBVF ‘must end’

Men don’t speak out or take action when they see gender-based violence.

Nor do they speak out against the more subtle slurs – like sexist jokes and behaviour – which are the background which enables abusers.

Men do not educate themselves and pass on that knowledge to their sons.

Men proclaim themselves to be democrats, libertarians or even revolutionaries in their politics… but when it comes to the politics of the home or the workplace, they wittingly or unwittingly subscribe to the philosophy that the man should always be the boss.

Never forget the words of writer and poet Maya Angelou: No-one of us can be free until everybody is free.