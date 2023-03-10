Mark Pilgrim memorial: ‘Goodbye my lover, my friend’ Adrienne says in emotional tribute

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The intimate memorial service of radio legend Mark Pilgrim took place outdoors in Johannesburg on Friday morning, as his partner Adrienne Watkins spoke out for the first time.

The service was organised by HOT 102.7 FM with the help of Adrienne, and speakers included childhood friends, business clients turned friends and Adrienne herself.

The memorial started at exactly 9.41 am, which is the universal time for Apple devices, Adrienne informed attendees.

“As you know Mark was a tech nerd and an Apple nut. And at the apple events, the big reveal would be at 9.41,” she said.

Adrienne Watkins’ touching tribute

Watkins spoke out for the first time since Mark’s passing. She thanked the HOT 102.7 FM team for their support, as she gave an emotional speech and an insight into his last days.

She described Pilgrim as the love of her life.

“To my beautiful Mark, this is not goodbye but just farewell. The last three years have been the most incredible years of my existence.

“From our very first date, you took my breath away and it felt like something out of a famous movie scene. From the very beginning, I knew this was the love I have been waiting for, you are what fairy tales are made of.”

Adrienne further described how they met during the Covid-19 pandemic three years ago, and the “intensity of their connection”, how inseparable they were, and “you were home”.

Pilgrim proposed to Adrienne in January this year.

“Throughout your outstanding career and accomplishment, and the legend you are to South Africa, to me – you are an old school gentleman. Even [during] your last week, you ordered me flowers.”

Devoted father

Just like previous speakers, Adrienne said Pilgrim was a devoted father and selfless when it came to his two daughters.

Pilgrim’s daughters, Taylor Jean and Alyssa, were in attendance.

The radio personality was remembered as a businessman, an intelligent man who was dedicated to his craft, his love for radio and his wicked sense of humour.

“This was so easy for you, my love. That charm, that twinkle in your eye, a man of great honesty who was so unbelievably kind and caring,” Adrienne said.

Mark Pilgrim’s daughters, Taylor-Jeana and Alyssa, during the memorial service. Picture: Supplied

Attempting to hold her composure, holding back the tears, Adrienne then shared a special message about Pilgrim’s daughters.

“To Taylor-Jean and Alyssa, you have been and will always be the best dad ever, you always put the girls’ needs ahead of your own… They will miss your touch, your hugs, your laughter, your floss dance and our amazing bush adventures.”

She concluded by thanking her late partner for their beautiful love story.

“Goodbye my lover, my friend. You have been the greatest soundtrack to my life and for this I thank you.”

In true style of a radio show, the memorial service had music played throughout with artists such as Craig Hinds performing.

Five of Mark Pilgrim’s favourite songs, which included James Blunt were played, they were also played to him just before his death.