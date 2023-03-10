‘Anyone using logic would have found it’: Madonsela takes shot at Mpofu after ‘malevolent’ questions

Citizen Reporter

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has hit back at Advocate Dali Mpofu after he cast doubt on her status as an advocate earlier this week.

During Madonsela’s appearance at the parliamentary hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Mpofu asked her if she was registered with the Legal Practice Council (LPC).

Madonsela replied by stating: “It’s immaterial”.

“I’ll take that as a no,” retorted Mpofu.

When Madonsela told him to take it however he wants, Mpofu said that “anyone who is registered with the LPC wouldn’t struggle with that question”.

Madonsela hits back at Mpofu

On Friday, Madonsela hit back at Mpofu’s line of questioning.

“Keep an open mind and search for the truth in all places where it is likely to be… Where do you look before you conclude whether an advocate is registered with the LPC?… the LPC,” she posted on Twitter.

The tweet was posted with a screenshot of her registration details on the LPC website.

“This info was on the LPC website on the 6th and 7th of March 2023, where members of the public accessed it freely and instantaneously posted it. This means anyone using … logic would have found it,” she added.

‘Malevolent and unprofessional’

Speaking to News24, Madonsela said Mpofu’s questions were meant to “ignite and peddle” suspicions.

“I was shocked and concerned by the level of malevolence and unprofessionalism, both in terms of how this was brought into the Section 194 hearing into advocate Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office by advocate Mpofu, and how it was processed,” she said.

Madonsela also said Mpofu’s questions appeared to have been endorsed by Mkhwebane.

Mpofu’s questions led to many people on social media posting that Madonsela is not an advocate.

During the hearing Mpofu also insulted Madonsela’s looks and questioned whether she was born in South Africa.

Some call for Mpofu to be reported

It led to some legal experts calling for Mpofu to be reported to the LPC for his behaviour.

University of Pretoria senior law lecturer Dr Llewelyn Curlewis described Mpofu’s behaviour as “highly unethical and disrespectful”.

“Not only should his conduct be reported by advocate Madonsela, committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi should also request the LPC to investigate and possibly discipline him.

“He plays the person and definitely not the law,” said Curlewis.

Accountability Now executive director advocate Paul Hoffman said Mpofu used this tactic because defending Mkhwebane is proving to be difficult.

“Because he has very little material on which to cross-examine Thuli, he is resorting to playing the woman and not the ball.

“All this in the hope that he will rattle Thuli, which he has not succeeded to do.”

Additional reporting by Brian Sokutu